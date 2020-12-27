 Skip to main content
Bristol Virginia vice mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Bristol Virginia vice mayor tests positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum said Sunday he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is self-quarantining at home.

Farnum made the announcement Sunday morning on his Facebook page.

Farnum Anthony

Anthony Farnum

“Friends ... I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Farnum wrote. “I feel terrible. My symptoms are all over the place ... and the worst part; it’s been a different combination of different symptoms different days.”

Farnum said he’s had shortness of breath, headache, cough, congestion, muscle aches and fatigue, among other symptoms.

He also said he knows “exactly when and where” he contacted the virus.

The worst part was missing watching his daughter open Christmas gifts, he wrote.

Farnum did not attend the City Council’s Dec. 22 regular meeting because he was concerned he might have been exposed to the virus. He participated from home.

Sullivan County Commissioner Sam Jones of Kingsport was recently criticized for attending a commission meeting in Blountville after having a COVID-19 test and subsequently being diagnosed with the virus.

Mayor Bill Hartley wrote he was “praying for a speedy and complete recovery” on Farnum’s Facebook page. In addition, former Mayor Doug Weberling, Washington County Virginia County Administrator Jason Berry and former Abingdon Mayor Cathy Lowe also left messages of support.

There have been 86 new cases of the virus diagnosed in Bristol, Virginia during the past seven days, according the Virginia Department of Health.

“Please wear a mask and social distance. Keep yourselves and your families safe,” Farnum wrote.

