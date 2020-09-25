Bristol Virginia schools press ahead, navigate challenges of pandemic

BRISTOL, Va. — Thursday was just another day at Highland View Elementary, save for everyone wearing face masks, students separated in socially distanced classrooms and hallways, clear plastic shields on desks and counters, teachers on video screens, some students logged in from home and countless other concessions designed to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sense of some normalcy of teachers teaching and students learning is due to months of planning, hard work and cooperation to address a myriad of concerns and anxieties, Principal Pam Davis-Vaught said.
“The teachers are basically working two jobs,” Davis-Vaught said. “They’re teaching remotely and they’re teaching in person; they’re doing two things at once. So the teachers created a plan, we brainstormed, one grade level said let’s do it this way while another said lets tweak it this way. … In the process of teamwork, they created their vision and the teachers are the driving force of it.”
Highland View teachers and administrators met with every family in the weeks before classes began to explain their plans and the steps they intended to take to ensure safety, which helped allay many fears, she said.
Resuming classes this fall has forced school districts nationwide to weigh health risks against the dangers of lost learning, safety and nutrition. Throughout this region schools are taking different approaches. Washington County Virginia opted for an all-online learning model to begin classes but its board this week announced plans to re-open classrooms next month. Bristol Tennessee and many others are using a hybrid model with both in-person and online learning.
On Thursday, 124 of Highland View’s 228 students were in classrooms with the balance logged on from home. Ten more students are scheduled to return to class next week. Across the division, about 70% of nearly 2,100 students currently attend in person — up from 60% when classes began Aug. 20. The rest are online.
In one third grade classroom, teacher Barbara Gammon spoke to a socially distanced group of eight students and to a computer which allowed her to reach nine students in an adjoining classroom and four more online. In addition to being spread out, students sat behind plastic shields on their desks and most wore headphones attached to computers, so they could hear clearly. In the adjoining room, with teacher Christy Haworth’s help, students watched as Gammon appeared on a pull-down screen.
“The school is fully functioning and the teachers are doing everything they can possibly do to make sure these children feel loved and supported and welcomed into the building,” Davis-Vaught said. “This group of teachers is dedicated to the children … We have missed these children and we want them all back with us but we understand family’s choices to do what they need to keep their children safe. So we’re here to support them.”
Kindergarten teacher Aley Kistner said the circumstances have proven “very challenging” but teachers found a unique way to encourage children to wear their masks.
“We have made this experience age appropriate and academically friendly,” Kistner said. “So we have a stuffed animal mascot in our classroom and we have stories about her and why she has to wear her mask and the good choices she needs to make with her mask. … They’ve [students] taken ownership of the importance of wearing a mask to keep themselves safe and keep others safe.”
Social distancing also presents challenges, Kistner said, because young children typically learn how to share, work together and get along.
Davis-Vaught said her greatest concern for those learning remotely is assuring they have everything needed to flourish and, to address that, teachers and staff stay in regular contact with them and their families. For those in classrooms, it is assuring their safety and to address anxiety over their school work.
Some students slipped academically due to schools being closed since March and teachers have had to structure individualized instruction to recapture that, she said.
There are also issues for some students who are currently staying at home.
“Of the students who are remote, some are doing phenomenal and thriving in the environment but we have another group who are not doing well,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.
Factors range from poor Internet access, insufficient resources at home to not being fully engaged. All the division’s principals are meeting today to discuss ways to address those shortcomings.
“This COVID crisis is awful; we understand that. But it is disruptive innovation that is propelling education forward. It provides us with a reason to think outside the box and grow exponentially into the future,” Davis-Vaught said. “I see this as an opportunity to go where we haven’t been before and to create education the way we want it to be. I’m hoping when all is said and done that this disruption propels us into new lines of teaching and I think it will.”
Plans working
City educators spent months developing plans to resume classes in person, online or in some variation. Thus far those plans are working well, the superintendent said.
“Our entire model has been based on balancing risk,” Perrigan said. “We knew there were health risks associated with bringing kids back to school but there are risks about loss of learning, possible abuse and neglect, children having access to food and mental health concerns. So we tried to balance risks throughout the entire process. We found the health risks — while real — are not nearly as risky as the other concerns.”
Midway through the first nine-week grading period, there have been five positive tests in the division — three adults and two children — with all rated as low-risk by the Mount Rogers Health District. So long as everyone maintains six feet of distance and wears masks, that fits the department’s definition of a low-risk contact with anyone who is COVID-positive.
“Every time we get a positive case diagnosed, our head nurse contacts the health department and they start an investigative process, working with the person who has tested positive and they do contact tracing,” Perrigan said. “We’ll pull videos from our schools, our buses, anywhere to determine if there has been a high-risk or low-risk contact. We provide that information to the health department and they make a determination if the interactions are high-risk or low-risk.”
From there, the division notifies potentially impacted staff, families and others who may have had contact.
A “lifesaver” for this process has been rapid testing through a partnership with SVCHS, he said.
“It enables us to act quickly when there is a positive and to breathe easier when there is a negative,” Perrigan said.
Temperatures are taken daily of every student and every adult entering each school and they are asked basic questions about how they feel or if they have any symptoms of the virus.
“So far we have not had to quarantine a class but that could change tomorrow,” Perrigan said. “We will do our very best to maintain the six feet because a quarantine has a terrible impact on families and our staff. If we had to quarantine two second grade teachers and we’re already dealing with a substitute [teacher] shortage; that has a huge impact on our ability to provide quality instruction.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
