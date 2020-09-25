Bristol Virginia schools press ahead, navigate challenges of pandemic

“This COVID crisis is awful; we understand that. But it is disruptive innovation that is propelling education forward. It provides us with a reason to think outside the box and grow exponentially into the future,” Davis-Vaught said. “I see this as an opportunity to go where we haven’t been before and to create education the way we want it to be. I’m hoping when all is said and done that this disruption propels us into new lines of teaching and I think it will.”

Plans working

City educators spent months developing plans to resume classes in person, online or in some variation. Thus far those plans are working well, the superintendent said.

“Our entire model has been based on balancing risk,” Perrigan said. “We knew there were health risks associated with bringing kids back to school but there are risks about loss of learning, possible abuse and neglect, children having access to food and mental health concerns. So we tried to balance risks throughout the entire process. We found the health risks — while real — are not nearly as risky as the other concerns.”