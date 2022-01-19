Bristol, Virginia schools asking students, teachers to mask up

BRISTOL, Va. — The mask will become an ask.

This week, city schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan issued preliminary plans asking parents to continue having their children wear masks in schools in response to the current omicron variant surge and in the face of conflicting state guidance.

Final plans are still being developed in advance of Jan. 24, when Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s controversial Executive Order 2 goes into effect. Order 2 states, “A child whose parent has elected that he or she is not subject to a mask mandate should not be required to wear a mask under any policy implemented by a teacher, school, school district, the Department of Education, or any other state authority.”

However, current state law directs school divisions to follow CDC guidance in trying to limit the spread of COVID-19. The CDC currently “recommends universal indoor masking by all students (ages 2 years and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”

Perrigan said the local division’s priority is to keep students in classroom learning environments.

“We had 100 cases last week alone. Even though we are indicating to get back to normal, I think we have to do it in a way that makes sense for our locality and our school division,” Perrigan said Wednesday. “Regardless of what the outcome of Executive Order 2 is, we are going to strongly encourage and ask all folks in our buildings to remain masked until we can get through this surge. Hopefully, once we get through this surge, we’ll be able to transition in a way that makes sense for Bristol.”

The school division had 58 active student cases and 10 active staff cases of COVID-19 as of last Friday, according to its website.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 247 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the city during the past seven days, and the city’s seven-day testing positivity rate is among the highest in Virginia at 38.4% — meaning nearly four in every 10 people tested are positive for the coronavirus.

The region continues being overrun with omicron cases — with nearly 3,200 new cases in Southwest Virginia in the past week, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Ballad Health is averaging about 350 inpatients per day this week in its hospitals, the highest levels since the delta surge last fall.

Perrigan said staff and parent feedback was used in developing the policy.

“We got input from our staff, and 75% of them are ready to either transition immediately out or gradually out (of masks). The other 25% wanted to remain masked for the immediate future,” Perrigan said. “We also surveyed parents. A third wants to end mask mandates immediately, a third wants to continue wearing masks for the immediate future, and the other third wants us to use common sense as we find ways to get kids out of masks and gradually work our way out.”

The Virginia Department of Education and Department of Health are both expected to issue some type of guidance in the days ahead, Perrigan said, adding they also anticipate seeing an attorney general’s opinion regarding the debate of governmental order versus state law.

“Once we have all of this information, we will finalize our plan for addressing Executive Order 2,” Perrigan said in a note to parents. “As we develop these plans, we will continue to focus on our top priority which is to provide in-person learning for students. Of course, we will also do our best to honor our secondary priority, which is to do so as normally as possible.”

Staff will continue to be masked until the omicron surge slows, and all staff and students who wish to continue wearing masks will be supported.

There will be some circumstances where students and staff will have to remain masked, including on school buses because that is a federal requirement, when seeing a nurse or clinician for medical reasons and returning from quarantine or isolation.

Last year the Virginia Department of Health rejected a Perrigan request for Bristol to be a pilot program to transition out of universal masking in schools, based primarily on vaccination status.

“Had our request to be a pilot for transitioning out of masks been approved, we would now have a clearer picture of how to make this change work in a safe and effective way,” he said.

