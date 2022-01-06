Bristol Virginia School Board to ask city to fund energy performance agreement

Board members want the city to help pay the difference between the two.

The work would include significant LED lighting upgrades in each building, installation of water conservation equipment, new controls for heating and air conditioning systems in every building, a new chiller and boiler upgrade at Virginia Middle and a new air handling unit at VHS.

The difference in the two scenarios is a new distribution pump and variable frequency drives at Van Pelt and Virginia Middle and an HVAC system upgrade at Virginia Middle.

“The difference is those extra items don’t generate savings. The bottom line is we’ve got $1.6 million of things that need to be replaced that will either have to be paid for with cash later or we can finance it over the term for an additional $130,000 [annually],” Perrigan said. “Because it’s an energy performance contract, it doesn’t count against the city’s debt capacity.”

In either case, the division expects to save over $100,000 annually or $2.1 million over 15 years.

About 40% of savings would be attributable to water conservation, 30% to lighting, 15% to new heat and air controls and 15% to other measures.