Bristol Virginia School Board to ask city to fund energy performance agreement

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia School Board unanimously agreed Thursday night to pay for an energy performance agreement but will first ask the city to help fund a costlier one.
The board heard a presentation from Energy Systems Group, an Indiana firm that is proposing to make improvements at Virginia High School, Virginia Middle, Van Pelt Elementary and the central office. The company offered two options. Scenario three would cost $4.09 million and is expected to generate $2.16 million in energy savings over 15 years. Scenario two would cost about $5.67 million, and it is expected to generate $2.16 million over 15 years.
With either plan, the School Board plans to commit $2 million in federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) funding to offset some of the costs, bringing the cost for scenario two down to $4.48 million and scenario three to $2.55 million.
“The board agreed to definitely move through scenario three and gave me the authority to ask City Council about scenario two,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said after the meeting.
Perrigan plans to ask to be included on the agenda for Tuesday night’s City Council meeting but — because the agenda already includes a presentation about potential school funding from Davenport & Co., he isn’t sure whether there is time.
Board members want the city to help pay the difference between the two.
The work would include significant LED lighting upgrades in each building, installation of water conservation equipment, new controls for heating and air conditioning systems in every building, a new chiller and boiler upgrade at Virginia Middle and a new air handling unit at VHS.
The difference in the two scenarios is a new distribution pump and variable frequency drives at Van Pelt and Virginia Middle and an HVAC system upgrade at Virginia Middle.
“The difference is those extra items don’t generate savings. The bottom line is we’ve got $1.6 million of things that need to be replaced that will either have to be paid for with cash later or we can finance it over the term for an additional $130,000 [annually],” Perrigan said. “Because it’s an energy performance contract, it doesn’t count against the city’s debt capacity.”
In either case, the division expects to save over $100,000 annually or $2.1 million over 15 years.
About 40% of savings would be attributable to water conservation, 30% to lighting, 15% to new heat and air controls and 15% to other measures.
In other matters, the board heard but took no action on a proposed series of changes to COVID-19 mitigation strategies in schools. Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has publicly said he intends to remove mask mandates after he takes office Jan. 15, but will leave decisions about masking in schools up to individual school systems.
Board member Frank Goodpasture III voiced support for no changes.
“What we’ve done works and we know it. If it ain’t broke, I don’t know that we need to fix it,” Goodpasture said.
During his presentation, Perrigan outlined some potential circumstances to allow staff and students — particularly those fully vaccinated or who’ve received booster shots — to not wear masks and steps to reduce masking overall in schools.
“That would be a game-day decision, I would suspect,” Perrigan said. “If we’ve got a lot of transmission going on in our schools, obviously we’ll do what it takes to keep schools open. Having flexibility with masking is awesome, but if we don’t get relief on quarantine protocols we now have to deal with it almost forces you to leave masks on.”
The Centers for Disease Control recently reduced its recommendation for quarantine to five days but, in Virginia, students with close contact with COVID are out for 10 days.
276-645-2532
Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC