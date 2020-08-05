Bristol Virginia School Board OKs redistricting plan

BRISTOL, Va. — About 64 city elementary students will attend classes at different schools starting later this month following Monday night’s divided vote by the Bristol Virginia School Board.
The board voted 4-1 to approve plans to shift 36 students from Stonewall Jackson Elementary to Washington-Lee and 28 students from Van Pelt Elementary to Highland View. The moves are designed to better align class sizes and address social distancing recommendations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, school leaders said.
The latter change, which will move all 28 students living in the greater Eastridge area from Van Pelt Elementary to Highland View Elementary, sparked some public comment and criticism from board Vice Chairman Randy White, who voted against the changes. It includes 14 students from Eastridge Apartments and 14 who live in that immediate vicinity.
“I know Stonewall Jackson is overcrowded. I don’t see the need right here for Van Pelt Elementary right now,” White said during the discussion. “It also bothers me what we’re taking out of here are the low income sections … and we’re moving them from our newest school to our oldest school. … To take these two groups and put them into the oldest school that we have, from our newest school, to me, that’s just wrong.”
Some parents questioned moving their children to Highland View, a school that was one of three targeted for closing when the board was actively working toward building a new school. Last year, City Council approved building a new school but the project was paused to secure a better funding option.
Board member Tyrone Foster lamented that situation, saying that building a school would “correct everything.”
“There’s going to be a couple of families that’s going to be affected that will have heartburn over it, but if we’re going to do it this year, we need to do it … so we don’t have to come back next year,” Foster said.
Board member Randy Alvis also touted the value of the plans for the new building and closing the city’s three oldest buildings — Highland View, Washington-Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
“This is the reason we wanted to do the school — a 21st Century school — so the inequities we have in our school system would be gone,” Alvis said. “It would be a fair shake for everybody. … Our numbers are large at two schools and small at two schools. When is the right time?”
All of the students being rezoned will attend class closer to their homes, Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the board.
The final number of students impacted will be fewer, Perrigan said.
“If students are living in the zone we’re rezoning and they’re in a self-contained special education course, those students will remain at Van Pelt to receive those services. And, if they have siblings, they will also remain so we don’t split up families,” the superintendent said.
Board member Frank Goodpasture III said the change would better balance teacher workload.
“In some of our lower grades at Van Pelt last year, we had 23 to 24 students. This recommendation will get that down to the low 20s — 21 or 22 — where we had 13 or 14 students in our classes at Highland View and Washington-Lee, so we are raising those numbers up some,” Perrigan said. “It’s not perfect but it does make more balanced class sizes.”
Under the plan, 36 students who attend Stonewall Jackson and live in an area bounded by Euclid, Commonwealth and Piedmont avenues will move to Washington-Lee Elementary. The area includes Fairmount and Highland avenues, Sycamore, Cumberland, Highland and Sullins streets.
Perrigan said there have been informal discussions about taking some action on this since he arrived nearly four years ago, but nothing was done because of the consolidation plan.
“We’ve avoided making a decision we knew needed to be considered because of the possibility of a new school,” Perrigan said. “Now we go into a situation where we know the ability to distance is going to be vitally important. … Being able to provide social distancing is very important.”
