Bristol Virginia School Board OKs redistricting plan

BRISTOL, Va. — About 64 city elementary students will attend classes at different schools starting later this month following Monday night’s divided vote by the Bristol Virginia School Board.

The board voted 4-1 to approve plans to shift 36 students from Stonewall Jackson Elementary to Washington-Lee and 28 students from Van Pelt Elementary to Highland View. The moves are designed to better align class sizes and address social distancing recommendations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, school leaders said.

The latter change, which will move all 28 students living in the greater Eastridge area from Van Pelt Elementary to Highland View Elementary, sparked some public comment and criticism from board Vice Chairman Randy White, who voted against the changes. It includes 14 students from Eastridge Apartments and 14 who live in that immediate vicinity.

“I know Stonewall Jackson is overcrowded. I don’t see the need right here for Van Pelt Elementary right now,” White said during the discussion. “It also bothers me what we’re taking out of here are the low income sections … and we’re moving them from our newest school to our oldest school. … To take these two groups and put them into the oldest school that we have, from our newest school, to me, that’s just wrong.”

Some parents questioned moving their children to Highland View, a school that was one of three targeted for closing when the board was actively working toward building a new school. Last year, City Council approved building a new school but the project was paused to secure a better funding option.