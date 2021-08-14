Bristol Virginia School Board designates Van Pelt site for elementary school

They also investigated some property adjoining Washington-Lee, near Virginia High in the central part of the city, but that also became unaffordable, Perrigan said.

“We also looked at another property in the center of the city that could potentially have been for sale. However, there has been no movement, and it hasn’t come on the market,” he said.

Because the board intends to operate three schools, this plan would generate lower savings than closing three buildings, but additional money may be available.

“We’re submitting our application to the Virginia Department of Education for $2 million of our [federal] ESSER III funds to use as a down payment of sorts at the Van Pelt property,” Perrigan said. “By expanding at Van Pelt, we can have a very robust after-school program and summer camp program to help deal with the learning loss [from the global pandemic]. We were in school more than most anyone, but at only four days a week, our students still lost 20% of their normal education time.”

At its meeting Monday, the board voted to reactivate the comprehensive agreement it had with J.A. Street of Blountville.