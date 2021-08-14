Bristol Virginia School Board designates Van Pelt site for elementary school

BRISTOL, Va. — With its options in the center of the city exhausted, the Bristol Virginia School Board has again designated land adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary as its preferred site for a new elementary school.
The board has explored multiple potential sites after members of the public and City Council opposed consolidating elementary school operations on one campus near the city’s easternmost end. The board has been working toward this project since 2017.
Its latest plan would close two schools — Highland View and Washington-Lee — revitalize Stonewall Jackson Elementary and construct the new building next to Van Pelt, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.
“Initially, we looked at 15 different properties and chose Van Pelt. Now we’ve looked at options in the center of the city but, unfortunately, had to mark some of those off. We don’t have a lot of large properties with the acreage to build a new school, so Van Pelt appears to be the only option we have to replace our aging schools,” Perrigan said.
In recent months, school officials looked into a number of potential sites.
“We were looking at potentially building a new school at Washington-Lee,” Perrigan said. “But after we had an in-depth geological survey done of that property, we found there were some original sinkholes filled when Washington-Lee was first built. The entire playground up there is a sinkhole that has been filled. To make that land sturdy enough for the foundation of a multistory building, a lot of additional land work would have to have been done that makes that property unaffordable.”
They also investigated some property adjoining Washington-Lee, near Virginia High in the central part of the city, but that also became unaffordable, Perrigan said.
“We also looked at another property in the center of the city that could potentially have been for sale. However, there has been no movement, and it hasn’t come on the market,” he said.
Because the board intends to operate three schools, this plan would generate lower savings than closing three buildings, but additional money may be available.
“We’re submitting our application to the Virginia Department of Education for $2 million of our [federal] ESSER III funds to use as a down payment of sorts at the Van Pelt property,” Perrigan said. “By expanding at Van Pelt, we can have a very robust after-school program and summer camp program to help deal with the learning loss [from the global pandemic]. We were in school more than most anyone, but at only four days a week, our students still lost 20% of their normal education time.”
At its meeting Monday, the board voted to reactivate the comprehensive agreement it had with J.A. Street of Blountville.
The board previously entered into the agreement where Street would construct and own the building then allow the school system to use it while making payments. That keeps the city from having to borrow general obligation bonds to finance the construction, which it is unable to do given its current debt limit.
“If we get the [state] approval, we would ask J.A. Street to do a cost analysis of what it would take to build a school in 2021 dollars and to have the financing plan finalized,” Perrigan said. “We would then take those figures to City Council for their consideration and, hopefully, their approval.”
The original project estimate was $18 million about three years ago, but that is expected to now be $22 million.
Perrigan said current finance rates are extraordinarily low, so that could save the city and school system substantially.
“What we’ve experienced, the cost to build will not get cheaper, and hopefully interest rates will never be as low as they are right now, so, hopefully, the City Council will agree,” he said.
