Bristol, Virginia receives positive financial report

BRISTOL, Va. — City leaders celebrated some surprisingly positive financial news for the just completed fiscal year on Tuesday, despite some revenue erosion due to COVID-19.
The deeply indebted city finished fiscal 2019-20 with more than $19 million in the bank on June 30. It had $3.4 million in reserve and a more positive outlook toward addressing its indebtedness, Chief Financial Officer Tamrya Spradlin told the council.
The city ended the fiscal year with a positive balance in its general fund — despite dips in meals and lodging tax collections — primarily by knocking $4.5 million off expenses during the final three months of the fiscal year, Spradlin said. And, for the second straight year, the city didn’t have to borrow short-term tax anticipation notes to pay its regular operating expenses.
City tax revenues on prepared meals were $5.3 million for the year, or about $99,000 under projections, after businesses were forced to close in response to the public health pandemic. Lodging taxes came in at $1.29 million, which was about $42,000 under projection, due to hotels closing and travel restrictions that began in March.
“I would not have thought we would end the year like that back in March,” Mayor Bill Hartley said. “It took every department making sure to manage their expenses so we could be in the best possible place. It’s not all good news, and there is a lot of uncertainty, [but] there is a lot of good news in that report. … We’re beginning to see some of the fruits of our labor. As has been mentioned, we do have a plan moving forward.”
Councilman Kevin Mumpower called it a “good” report, especially given the circumstances.
“Having $19.1 million on hand is incredible,” Mumpower said. “It’s interesting we’re in a better place, but [on] the other side of the coin, we need to be very cautious. … We’ve got to be careful about overspending in the good times because the good times do not last. We got lucky this time because we had cash on hand when COVID hit.”
Mumpower challenged the council to be frugal going forward, noting the city continues carrying more than $100 million in general obligation bond debt on its books.
The city paid down $1.28 million in principal debt during the past fiscal year. It expects to pay about $6 million in debt service this fiscal year — much of it for interest — but has already built those funds into the budget. With previous refinancing and committed reserves over the next four years, no additional funding is expected to be required to meet debt obligations, Spradlin said. City officials also intend to refinance some of the debt to take advantage of low current interest rates.
“Under the current debt service budget plan, the plan funds debt service through fiscal year 2024-25,” Spradlin said. “What I’m saying is: What in the past looked impossible now is manageable, and we have a written plan.”
City Manager Randy Eads said much of the credit goes to Spradlin and city employees.
“It’s extremely gratifying,” Eads said. “My hat is off to the CFO making sure we were doing everything we needed to do and hats off to the department heads. When I made the decision in March that we went to essential purchases only, they more than willingly abided by that and did more — knowing the pandemic would create havoc on our budget. They did a tremendous job, and we have a really great team.”
The city’s credit rating has improved each year since 2017, and another review is expected next month, Eads said.
In other matters, the council approved plans to begin spending more than $900,000 in federal CARES Act money previously approved during its July 29 meeting.
“Most of it is the IT [information technology]-related items,” Eads said, “[including] temperature verification kiosks, $68,000 towards remote work laptop purchases and other software purchases to allow us to work remotely if we need to in the future, [plus] a system to improve streaming of council meetings to update our system in City Hall. That makes it easier to conduct meetings virtually if we need to. Also the sheriff’s department is getting a [video] system which allows inmates to meet virtually with attorneys and courts.”
Eads said the city is attempting to order items currently available amid significant demand nationally for laptop computers, video systems, temperature scanners, personal protection equipment and other items needed due to the pandemic.
