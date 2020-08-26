Bristol, Virginia receives positive financial report

BRISTOL, Va. — City leaders celebrated some surprisingly positive financial news for the just completed fiscal year on Tuesday, despite some revenue erosion due to COVID-19.

The deeply indebted city finished fiscal 2019-20 with more than $19 million in the bank on June 30. It had $3.4 million in reserve and a more positive outlook toward addressing its indebtedness, Chief Financial Officer Tamrya Spradlin told the council.

The city ended the fiscal year with a positive balance in its general fund — despite dips in meals and lodging tax collections — primarily by knocking $4.5 million off expenses during the final three months of the fiscal year, Spradlin said. And, for the second straight year, the city didn’t have to borrow short-term tax anticipation notes to pay its regular operating expenses.

City tax revenues on prepared meals were $5.3 million for the year, or about $99,000 under projections, after businesses were forced to close in response to the public health pandemic. Lodging taxes came in at $1.29 million, which was about $42,000 under projection, due to hotels closing and travel restrictions that began in March.

“I would not have thought we would end the year like that back in March,” Mayor Bill Hartley said. “It took every department making sure to manage their expenses so we could be in the best possible place. It’s not all good news, and there is a lot of uncertainty, [but] there is a lot of good news in that report. … We’re beginning to see some of the fruits of our labor. As has been mentioned, we do have a plan moving forward.”