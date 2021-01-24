Related to this story

Ballad Health to cease providing COVID vaccine in Tennessee

After today, Ballad Health will no longer provide COVID-19 vaccines for the public in Tennessee, the health system announced Thursday. The company said changes in policy related to allocation and distribution of vaccines by the Tennessee Department of Health is resulting in the changes.

