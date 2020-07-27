BRISTOL, Va. - A Bristol Virginia Public Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email the division’s superintendent sent to faculty and staff over the weekend.
The employee, who works in the division’s central office, has not had contact with other staff since July 6 and has not been at their work location for 21 days as a precaution while test results were pending, Superintendent Keith Perrigan wrote in the email distributed Saturday night.
The division was informed of the positive test on Saturday afternoon, Perrigan wrote.
The building where the individual works has been deep cleaned twice since July 6, the superintendent added.
Employees who feel ill or develop symptoms of the virus are asked to stay home and contact the division’s human resources department for more information.
“We are social distancing, wearing masks, and teleworking in some instances. We have increased cleaning and are cleaning deeper when warranted,” Perrigan said in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier on Monday morning. “We are doing everything we can to ensure we don’t have spread in our schools and to have a healthy work environment.”
This weekend’s announcement comes after a separate case in which a Virginia High School employee tested positive for the virus earlier this month.
Bristol, Virginia schools currently plan to resume classes Aug. 20 with a modified schedule and various health measures.
