Bristol Virginia officials need more time on FOIA landfill request

Bristol, Virginia officials need more time to respond to a Freedom of Information request from Bristol, Tennessee seeking information about their landfill because it is “voluminous and overly broad,” Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said Wednesday.

Eads was responding to comments made during a Bristol Tennessee City Council meeting Tuesday, when City Manager Bill Sorah said that Bristol, Virginia officials haven’t responded to the FOIA request, although they’ve been given two extensions.

“The City of Bristol, Virginia has outside counsel providing legal guidance to the City as it relates to the FOIA request,” Eads wrote in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier. “… Fulfilling this FOIA request will require more time than provided for in the Code of Virginia. The City’s outside counsel is attempting to reach a resolution with Bristol, Tennessee’s outside counsel as it relates to the timing of the City’s response and the specifics of Bristol, Tennessee’s request.”

Requests made under Virginia’s FOIA must be answered within five business days, although extensions are allowed.

The sister cities have been at odds in recent months over the landfill, which for more than a year has emitted a foul stench that has impacted citizens on both sides of town. Bristol, Tennessee hired an outside counsel to represent it and has threatened to file a lawsuit.

For its part, Bristol, Virginia has spent more than $3 million over the last year attempting to find a solution to the odors, but so far nothing has worked.

A number of local residents have reported that the stink is negatively impacting their health, causing headaches, dizziness, stomach issues and keeping them awake at night.

The FOIA document was filed Jan. 11, and it includes 13 requests for information, ranging from the minutes of all meetings in which the budget for the landfill was discussed, to the public records of the staffing and management of the landfill, including pay, employment applications and disciplinary actions. It also requests all public records, including internal correspondence, related to actions taken to address notices of violations by state and federal agencies and public records of any reports, assessments, recommendations and evaluations conducted by consultants in relation to the landfill.

The time frame for the documents and records requested is from 2016 until now.

Sorah, Bristol, Tennessee’s city manager, explained Wednesday the reasoning behind the broad series of requests.

“You don’t know what you might find contained within these documents that might be the basis or part of a claim in a future legal action,” Sorah said. “We need to understand more about the landfill and its operations so that’s the basis behind the FOIA request.”

He added that Bristol, Tennessee leaders are still open “to finding a solution with Bristol, Virginia outside of the courts in order to avoid litigation.”

“It has always been the preference [of the Bristol Tennessee City Council] to pursue a non-judicial solution to this issue, and around that would be a settlement agreement with Bristol, Virginia to avoid litigation,” Sorah said. “We’re uncertain as to where this journey will lead us.”

In his statement, Eads added that his city has been open in its communication with citizens about the landfill, “contrary to the statement of a Bristol, Tennessee councilmember. Members of the Bristol, Tennessee council and management have always been welcome to attend any meeting to obtain any information about the landfill. If Bristol, Tennessee councilmembers or management needed further clarification they have always been welcome to contact Bristol, Virginia councilmembers or city management to obtain the answers to their questions. Unfortunately, only one member of Bristol, Tennessee council has reached out (3-4 times that I am aware) to Bristol, Virginia to get information or further clarification about the landfill situation since January 2021.”

He concluded: “The City looks forward to continuing to provide transparent and factual information about the landfill.”

Bristol, Tennessee council members are meeting via Zoom today with their attorneys to discuss what’s next with regard to the FOIA request and what options are available to them.

