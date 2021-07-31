Bristol Virginia manager to request $1M more for landfill repairs as EPA wraps up air study

“An initial review of the monitoring and sampling data indicates there is no immediate risk to human health,” the summary said.

The summary did not address the question of long-term health impacts.

But the EPA said that it will share more information in “an in-depth review and data summary report,” which it said it expects to complete within 30 days and will post to this web page: http://response.epa.gov/11184BristolAir.

“[The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR)] will collaborate with state and local public health authorities in VA and TN on the review of the data,” the summary said. “A public health evaluation of this information is expected to be developed, but EPA does not have a timeline for this report from the public health agencies.”

The summary also didn’t share the exact locations of the air monitoring stations, nor did it spell out which substances were sampled for. But a graphic of air samples from one location in mid-June included measurements of “VOC,” an acronym for volatile organic compounds.