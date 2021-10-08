Bristol, Virginia leaders resume communicating to public on landfill issue

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After speaking with the outside attorney, Eads said keeping the public apprised of what is occurring is “of utmost importance.”

Eads said he understands and appreciates the public’s frustration with the odor problem, which has lingered for nearly a year while the city has taken a number of steps to try and address the issue.

“It’s important the public knows what’s going on,” Eads said. “I’ve been out there, I’ve smelled it, and it is absolutely horrible. … It impacts people’s quality of life. But I don’t know of one business anywhere that is not going to take a moment and stop everything when they’ve been told there may be potential litigation. From a legal aspect, that was the right thing for the city to do at that moment until we could wrap our heads around which way we would go.”

Prior to Oct. 1, the city has regularly responded to citizen concerns, hosted monthly update meetings throughout the summer and the landfill has been a regular topic of discussion and debate among the City Council, Eads said. The city also regularly updates a page on its website with information regarding the landfill.