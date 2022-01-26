Bristol Virginia IDA approves school funding request

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Industrial Development Authority board voted 4-2 Wednesday to serve as the city’s financial conduit to obtain funding for a new elementary school.

That vote empowers Davenport & Co., the city’s longtime financial advisers, to develop a financing package using lease revenue bonds and present it to the bond market to see what kind of interest rates and terms are available for the $22.8 million, nearly 89,000-square-foot school project.

Once that information is finalized, they will report back to the IDA, School Board and City Council, according to David Rose of Davenport.

“We will take this to the market. ... We will come back to you and say, ‘Here are the documents we’ve put together. Here is what the bond ratings are for this and the parameters.’ The parameters will be a not-to-exceed interest rate and a not-to-exceed final maturity.”

It will include a fixed, not variable, interest rate and a prepayment option, so the city could pay the loan off early or refinance it, Rose said.

Going through the IDA is expected to save the city about $2 million compared to the Certificates of Participation financing discussed by City Council on Jan. 11 and save about $4.6 million compared to the school division’s originally proposed public-private financing model.

Under the plan, the school system intends to close Highland View, Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee elementary schools and consolidate those students onto the Van Pelt Elementary campus on the city’s eastern side. The current Van Pelt building would become a primary school for pre-K through second grade while the third, fourth and fifth graders would attend classes in the proposed new school building.

Lease revenue bonds wouldn’t count against the city’s bond debt limit but are viewed as a moral obligation by the bond market, Rose said. The bonds are tax-exempt and held by a government entity, then repaid through a dedicated revenue stream. In this case, the school system would be responsible for the payments, with much of that money coming through the savings of closing three older buildings and reduced personnel costs to staff a single building.

Davenport is expected to be back within a few weeks.

At its meeting Tuesday night, City Council debated but reached no consensus on using up to $5 million of the city’s unassigned fund balance toward a down payment, combined with $2 million from the school system, then borrowing the rest through general obligation bonds — which do count against the city’s debt limit.

City Manager Randy Eads urged the council not to take that action given the uncertainty of how much resolving issues with the city’s landfill could cost and potential litigation from Bristol, Tennessee over the landfill.

“Best-case scenario, I think we can have this wrapped up by March 15,” Eads said after the meeting about the financial approvals for the school project. “It may go just a week or two beyond that, but we would like to have this complete by the end of March.”

School Superintendent Keith Perrigan said he appreciates all the support.

“This is a long time coming,” Perrigan said. “This not only helps us get closer to that goal of making that new school happen, but it helps us do it in a way that is responsible to the taxpayers of the city of Bristol, Virginia. I’m very grateful to the IDA for agreeing to be a conduit for the financing. I’m also thankful to City Council for their support in making this happen and our School Board for their vision.”

Wednesday’s vote followed a 35-minute discussion and debate, with many questions raised over the lack of specificity in what the IDA was voting for. Ultimately, the Rev. Jackie Nophlin — who made the motion to proceed — and Nick Esposito cast the dissenting votes.

Nophlin said she grew concerned during the discussion about the specific amounts and terms of what would be borrowed.

“The conversation started on, what are the numbers and what are we actually going to be voting on? That’s when I said no. I want to see the numbers,” she said.

Esposito repeatedly inquired about more specific information during the meeting.

“I appreciate the members of the IDA putting the time and effort into doing research and talking to the bond counsel and talking to Davenport,” Chairman Paul Conco said. “It was a tough decision. It took a lot of analysis and forethought, and they voted the way they thought best for the city.”

