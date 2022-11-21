Bristol, Virginia, homeless camp cleared

A homeless encampment in Bristol, Virginia, was cleared with excavating equipment last week.

Equipment could be seen plowing vegetation, trash and clothing from a vacant lot behind the Euclid Avenue Food City, where a known camp for the city’s homeless was previously located.

According to a statement from Paul Davis Restoration’s regional office, Food City hired them to clean up the property along Bob Morrison Boulevard after police had removed the occupants.

“Food City had been allowing some of the homeless to stay on the property for an undisclosed period of time,” the statement said. “It began to get out of control and a large mess was developing.”

Food City has not yet provided comment.

Sam Ferguson, case manager at A Place To Be — a day center for Bristol’s homeless which is operated by Family Promise of Bristol at the Salvation Army — said many of the individuals who frequent their facility had stayed at the camp prior to getting run off.

“Many people who stayed at that camp are guests at A Place To Be on a regular basis,” Ferguson said. “The majority of them would love to get housed and are working with us to change their lives. Housing has to come first to fix other issues they may be dealing with. When you do this to camps, it just makes them think no one wants to help and makes them more hopeless, which makes what we are trying to do for them much harder.”

Charitable organization Bristol Faith in Action has an office building on Euclid Avenue near the former camp site. Their executive director, DeVonne Phipps, said she noticed the clearing last week and has seen a significant increase in the number of homeless walking by their office on a daily basis.

“I wonder where they will go from there?” Phipps asked. “They just keep moving them from place to place (with) no real solution in sight that we know of.”

Phipps said she has observed homeless individuals sleeping in the Bristol Faith in Action parking lot and on its doorstep. Needles, bottles and cigarette butts are among the unpleasant items left on their property, said Phipps, who feels like there needs to be increased accessibility to mental health services for the city’s homeless population.

“Resolving the accessibility issue to mental health care may resolve some of the homeless issues this city is dealing with,” Phipps said. “I do not have any answers, only that this would be an excellent start to beginning to work toward solutions rather than placing restrictions that only move the homeless from one point to the next.”