Bristol, Virginia gets credit rating upgrade from S&P

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia received positive financial news Thursday, as rating agency Standard & Poor's upgraded the city’s bond rating.
S&P Global Ratings raised its long term and underlying rating from “A” to “A+” on the city's planned refinancing of taxable general obligation bonds, according to a written statement from S&P Global. The outlook is rated “stable.”
“The rating action reflects our view of improved financial management policies and practices that the management team implemented after taking office in 2017,” according to the agency’s statement.
The rating was received in conjunction with the city’s planned refinancing of $16.8 million of debt to take advantage of lower interest rates and reducing the city’s annual debt payments without extending the term. The City Council approved that action Tuesday night.
“The upgrade by S&P is due to the hard work of City Council and the Chief Financial Officer. The report outlines the steps we have taken to achieve this upgrade as well as the path we must continue to keep moving Bristol towards toward financial resiliency and the City’s goal of the AAA credit rating,” City Manager Randy Eads said in a written statement.
In August 2017, the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts cited the city as among the most fiscally distressed in the state due to significant long-term indebtedness, lack of cash flow and reliance on short-term borrowing to pay basic operational expenses.
Over the past four years, city officials have enacted strict financial policies, made significant reductions in spending, improved cash flow and restructured much of its bond debt.
“Our view of higher credit quality reflects adoption of formalized policies governing investment decisions, debt management and a revision to the fund balance policy increasing the required reserve threshold to 18% from 12% of general and solid waste fund revenue,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Nora Wittstruck said in the agency’s statement.
According to the city’s long-time financial adviser, Davenport & Co. LLC, this upgrade sends a strong message.
“What makes this especially impressive is the fact that the city has been upgraded during a pandemic that has had devastating financial effects on many local governments nationwide. To receive a rating upgrade in this pandemic environment is a testament to the very solid leadership from City Council, the city manager and the chief financial officer,” according to the firm’s statement.
Last September, Moody's upgraded the city's general obligation bond rating two levels from Baa2 to A3 investment grade.
