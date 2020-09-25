Bristol, Virginia gets credit rating upgrade from S&P

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia received positive financial news Thursday, as rating agency Standard & Poor's upgraded the city’s bond rating.

S&P Global Ratings raised its long term and underlying rating from “A” to “A+” on the city's planned refinancing of taxable general obligation bonds, according to a written statement from S&P Global. The outlook is rated “stable.”

“The rating action reflects our view of improved financial management policies and practices that the management team implemented after taking office in 2017,” according to the agency’s statement.

The rating was received in conjunction with the city’s planned refinancing of $16.8 million of debt to take advantage of lower interest rates and reducing the city’s annual debt payments without extending the term. The City Council approved that action Tuesday night.

“The upgrade by S&P is due to the hard work of City Council and the Chief Financial Officer. The report outlines the steps we have taken to achieve this upgrade as well as the path we must continue to keep moving Bristol towards toward financial resiliency and the City’s goal of the AAA credit rating,” City Manager Randy Eads said in a written statement.