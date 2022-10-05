 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Bristol Virginia Fire Department to host open house Oct. 8

  • 0


BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Fire Department will host an open house Saturday Oct. 8 at Fire Station 1 on Lee Street to commemorate Fire Prevention Week.

The event will take place from noon until 3 p.m., according to a written statement. The event will include free hot dogs while they last and firefighters providing tours of the station and fire trucks. Children can experience the fire safety trailer and there will be free fire safety materials for children.

Firefighters will instruct attendees on the proper use of a digital laser fire extinguisher training prop and allow attendees to try it for themselves.

Representatives from the Red Cross Mountain Empire Chapter will attend and have their disaster shelter trailer on display.

People are also reading…

Bristol Virginia residents can sign up for a free smoke detector. This year marks 128 years of service for the Bristol Virginia Fire Department.

 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine army delivers humanitarian aid for liberated areas

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts