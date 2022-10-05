Bristol Virginia Fire Department to host open house Oct. 8

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Fire Department will host an open house Saturday Oct. 8 at Fire Station 1 on Lee Street to commemorate the annual Fire Prevention Week.

The event will take place from noon until 3 p.m., according to a written statement. The event will include free hot dogs while they last and firefighters providing tours of the station and fire trucks. Children can experience the fire safety trailer and there will be free fire safety materials for children.

Firefighters will instruct attendees on the proper use of a digital laser fire extinguisher training prop and allow attendees to try it for themselves.

Representatives from the Red Cross Mountain Empire Chapter will attend and have their disaster shelter trailer on display.

Bristol Virginia residents can sign up for a free smoke detector. This year marks 128 years of service for the Bristol Virginia Fire Department.