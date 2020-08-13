Bristol Virginia City Schools to reopen for class Aug. 20

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia schools will reopen on schedule Aug. 20, providing options for both in-person and virtual learning.
Superintendent Keith Perrigan notified administrators of the plans Wednesday during a midday meeting and teachers and parents via email. Schools in Virginia have remained closed since March due to COVID-19. Earlier this month, the School Board approved plans to reopen with extensive cleaning, distancing and health mitigation measures and teachers are to report to work today.
“We are going to do so with additional mitigation,” Perrigan said. “That includes requiring all students, from pre-K through 12th grade to have face coverings, we are going to increase our education on hand-washing and cleaning, increase our focus on maintaining six feet of social distancing and require students have assigned seats in their classrooms.”
Assigned seating will help school officials with contact tracing if there is an active case, he said.
On Wednesday, there were 23 active cases citywide, which represent 0.13% of the city’s population.
Perrigan acknowledged that some staff members are “concerned” and others are “scared” about the health risks of returning to a crowded school environment. He called that a “big factor” in decisions about how to return to class with health mitigation strategies.
“This is not a decision about making everybody happy because that will not occur,” he said. “We looked at potential health concerns we know could be with COVID weighed against concerns about students being abused or neglected, the 25% of our families that did not take advantage of food services we offered, the COVID crash [learning loss] from an instructional standpoint and the impact not returning to school could have on our families and their employment status.”
The decision was made after reviewing dozens of health metrics locally, across the region and state, Perrigan said, adding they will continue to follow that data each day.
“We understand metrics may decline, but we believe we, at least, need to start in an in-person model and stay in that version as long as we can safely,” he said. “Our health metrics were really progressing really well and then yesterday [Tuesday] we [city] had eight new cases. Compared to Aug. 3, most of the metrics were still better.”
A survey of parents shows about 56% intend to send students to class, but that only covers about 1,300 of the division’s 2,100 students, Perrigan said, adding that principals and teachers are communicating with families to get a better indication of how many will be in class next Thursday.
The entire plan is subject to change should health metrics decline and they would consider alternating days to have smaller numbers of students in classrooms or an all online model.
“If we have to move to a fully virtual instructional environment for an extended period of time, we will be unable to provide full employment for our hourly workers so some layoffs are possible,” he said.
Preparations for remote learning continue to progress.
“We just got our last shipment of iPads last week. We’re getting those ready to get to our primary age students and those will be distributed at elementary schools either later this week or early next week,” he said. “We know based on our current information how many families need help with internet service in their homes and right now we have all the technology we need to take care of our remote learners.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.