Bristol Virginia City Schools to reopen for class Aug. 20

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia schools will reopen on schedule Aug. 20, providing options for both in-person and virtual learning.

Superintendent Keith Perrigan notified administrators of the plans Wednesday during a midday meeting and teachers and parents via email. Schools in Virginia have remained closed since March due to COVID-19. Earlier this month, the School Board approved plans to reopen with extensive cleaning, distancing and health mitigation measures and teachers are to report to work today.

“We are going to do so with additional mitigation,” Perrigan said. “That includes requiring all students, from pre-K through 12th grade to have face coverings, we are going to increase our education on hand-washing and cleaning, increase our focus on maintaining six feet of social distancing and require students have assigned seats in their classrooms.”

Assigned seating will help school officials with contact tracing if there is an active case, he said.

On Wednesday, there were 23 active cases citywide, which represent 0.13% of the city’s population.

Perrigan acknowledged that some staff members are “concerned” and others are “scared” about the health risks of returning to a crowded school environment. He called that a “big factor” in decisions about how to return to class with health mitigation strategies.

“This is not a decision about making everybody happy because that will not occur,” he said. “We looked at potential health concerns we know could be with COVID weighed against concerns about students being abused or neglected, the 25% of our families that did not take advantage of food services we offered, the COVID crash [learning loss] from an instructional standpoint and the impact not returning to school could have on our families and their employment status.”