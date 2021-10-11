Bristol Virginia City Council to vote on regional jail request

The city’s annual cost to belong to the authority would include its share of the operating costs based on its actual number of prisoners — or a minimum of 200 — whichever is higher, according to the preliminary agreement. Each year it belongs to the authority, the city would also pay a portion of the authority’s $69 million in long-term bond indebtedness — with amounts also based on inmate census.

In 2020, the city held an average of 201 inmates per day — down slightly from 214 in 2019 — but a 16.8% increase over its 172 average just five years ago.

For fiscal 2021-22, each member entity except Tazewell County — which built its own jail before joining the authority — pays an average $35.38 per prisoner per day. Using that rate, the city’s cost would be about $2.58 million annually for 200 prisoners or about $3.3 million annually for 250 prisoners.

Additionally, the city agreed to pay an annual premium of $200,750 directly to the authority member localities — based on $2.75 per day, per 200 inmates for 10 years — or just over $2 million — according to the agreement. Each locality would be paid based on its prisoner census.

Authority board members previously expressed concern that if Bristol has fewer prisoners than expected, it could increase their annual operational share.