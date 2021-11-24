Bristol Virginia City Council seeks clarity on school plan

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia City Council made it clear Tuesday they want to know how many elementary schools the School Board plans to operate before voting next month on whether to build a new one.

The two bodies held a joint meeting for about 90 minutes of the council’s regular meeting to review costs, funding options and floor plans for a proposed school planned for land adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary.

The council’s overwhelming question was: Does the board intend to close three schools and consolidate students into two buildings on the Van Pelt campus or keep Stonewall Jackson Elementary open and operate three elementary buildings? The proposed new school would cost $24 million but wouldn’t count against the city’s debt limit through a unique public-private financing option in which developer J.A. Street would build the school and then enter a 30-year lease-purchase agreement with the city.

Monthly payments would be about $1.3 million, with the city ultimately responsible for about $500,000 if Stonewall Jackson Elementary remains open, or no additional appropriation if Stonewall Jackson is closed.

The City Council is expected to consider the funding request at its Dec. 14 meeting.