Bristol Virginia City Council reluctantly OKs modifying charter to change elections to November

BRISTOL, Va. — While saying they dislike moving local elections from May to November, Bristol Virginia City Council approved modifying the city charter Tuesday to comply with state law.
The council voted 5-0 on first reading to ask the Virginia General Assembly to approve modifying the city charter to conduct City Council and School Board elections each November of even-numbered years.
Local elections have historically occurred each May during even-numbered years with those elected starting a four-year term on July 1, to coincide with the start of a new fiscal year.
The most recent Virginia General Assembly changed state law to require all such elections be held to coincide with state and federal elections on the first Tuesday in November.
Final reading is expected later this month so the matter can go to the General Assembly in January.
Vice Mayor Neal Osborne, who urged lawmakers to reject this change last winter, said he still dislikes it.
“Mr. [Bill] Hartley and I both told the General Assembly we were opposed to this because the problem is, in my mind, people who want to focus on local issues get caught up in national issues,” Osborne said.
After the vote, Hartley said he still has the same concerns.
“The General Assembly passed this. We’ve discussed this before during charter changes about looking at it, but running with state and national elections will make this more political instead of just focusing on local elections,” Hartley said.
“Also the timing as we’ve changed the terms. You’ll come in — in January — you’re immediately thrust into budget season. For a new council member, that period of adjusting to the council, understanding how the city operates, before you get into the budget is taken away,” Hartley said. “And the terms are staggered versus the fiscal year. … We advocated on behalf of keeping it, but they made the change, so we have to change the charter to comply.”
Council members in office when the change is enacted will serve an additional six months this coming year. The council will hold a reorganizational meeting on the first business day following Jan. 1, 2023, with the election winners being sworn into office at that time.
Council member Becky Nave, who was appointed in July to fill an unexpired term, also dislikes the change.
“I liked the local elections in May because it gives that separation and lets your locality focus more on the local election and not be overshadowed by the larger election,” Nave said.
Mayor Anthony Farnum said there is an upside to the change.
“We have generally had very small turnout in May elections, so, having them in November, we’ll have a lot higher turnout, which will be nice,” Farnum said. “However, I do worry about the local issues getting overshadowed by the national issues when there is a national election. There are those big national issues for our country and local issues for City Council. National elections are so partisan, but for City Council, there really isn’t a Republican way or a Democrat way to fix a pothole or build a sidewalk.”
