Bristol Virginia City Council reluctantly OKs modifying charter to change elections to November

“The General Assembly passed this. We’ve discussed this before during charter changes about looking at it, but running with state and national elections will make this more political instead of just focusing on local elections,” Hartley said.

“Also the timing as we’ve changed the terms. You’ll come in — in January — you’re immediately thrust into budget season. For a new council member, that period of adjusting to the council, understanding how the city operates, before you get into the budget is taken away,” Hartley said. “And the terms are staggered versus the fiscal year. … We advocated on behalf of keeping it, but they made the change, so we have to change the charter to comply.”

Council members in office when the change is enacted will serve an additional six months this coming year. The council will hold a reorganizational meeting on the first business day following Jan. 1, 2023, with the election winners being sworn into office at that time.

Council member Becky Nave, who was appointed in July to fill an unexpired term, also dislikes the change.

“I liked the local elections in May because it gives that separation and lets your locality focus more on the local election and not be overshadowed by the larger election,” Nave said.