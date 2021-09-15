Bristol Virginia City Council mulls landfill; gas wells ‘the only option,’ manager says

The amount of gas collected, to this point, is double the previous level but still well below what the landfill is expected to produce, Hoch said.

Drilling began last Friday on the first well, but at 70 feet, the drilling rig broke down, Hoch said. Work is scheduled to resume today with a goal of drilling one well per day and completing that work by early October.

Hoch said it will likely then take another four to six weeks to connect all of the wells and for the public to notice the odors diminish or subside.

“What’s changed is the [existing] gas wells that aren’t functioning properly because they got flooded in,” Hoch said. “We will bring this landfill back to pre-2020 smell condition. Every expectation is we get these 17 wells in, we’ll be able to capture enough odor and gas that it will eliminate the constant problem you’re having. That’s not to say there won’t be problems. Occasionally you might get a smell, but it’s going to dramatically change. … Most landfills, some days, you might get a whiff, but it’s not an everyday, terribly offensive odor.”

Mayor Anthony Farnum asked if the process could be expedited with more crews, overtime pay or other means.