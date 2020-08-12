Bristol Virginia City Council finds some consensus on CVB funding

BRISTOL, Va. — A majority of City Council reached a consensus Tuesday on how best to fund Discover Bristol, the convention and visitors bureau, though nothing is set in stone.

During a 30-minute discussion at the council’s regular meeting, four of five members acknowledged that dedicating an unspecified percentage of lodging tax revenue seemed viable.

Bristol, Virginia will provide $50,000 to Discover Bristol in the current fiscal 2020-21 year — down from $125,000 last year. The city also contributed $50,000 in fiscal 2018-19, only 28% of the $175,000 Discover Bristol received from the city in fiscal 2016-17.

“Usually when we have this conversation, it’s very specific to funding the coming year,” Mayor Bill Hartley said after the meeting. “This is more general. There are some differences, but overall, I think there seemed to be more consensus around some kind of percentage so we can go back and see what that might look like. How do you do that? What is that number?”

CVB funding has been a hot button issue for the past several years — sparking disagreement between the two Bristol councils — as Bristol, Virginia’s contributions have diminished amid wrestling with its own finances and massive debt.

Much of the discussion centered on dedicating a percentage of the 9% tax the city assesses on rooms rented its hotels and motels — called a transient occupancy tax — to the CVB. The lodging tax generates more than $1 million annually for city coffers, and state law allows it so long as part of it is dedicated to tourism marketing. That is where the $50,000 in this year’s budget originated.