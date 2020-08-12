Bristol Virginia City Council finds some consensus on CVB funding

BRISTOL, Va. — A majority of City Council reached a consensus Tuesday on how best to fund Discover Bristol, the convention and visitors bureau, though nothing is set in stone.
During a 30-minute discussion at the council’s regular meeting, four of five members acknowledged that dedicating an unspecified percentage of lodging tax revenue seemed viable.
Bristol, Virginia will provide $50,000 to Discover Bristol in the current fiscal 2020-21 year — down from $125,000 last year. The city also contributed $50,000 in fiscal 2018-19, only 28% of the $175,000 Discover Bristol received from the city in fiscal 2016-17.
“Usually when we have this conversation, it’s very specific to funding the coming year,” Mayor Bill Hartley said after the meeting. “This is more general. There are some differences, but overall, I think there seemed to be more consensus around some kind of percentage so we can go back and see what that might look like. How do you do that? What is that number?”
CVB funding has been a hot button issue for the past several years — sparking disagreement between the two Bristol councils — as Bristol, Virginia’s contributions have diminished amid wrestling with its own finances and massive debt.
Much of the discussion centered on dedicating a percentage of the 9% tax the city assesses on rooms rented its hotels and motels — called a transient occupancy tax — to the CVB. The lodging tax generates more than $1 million annually for city coffers, and state law allows it so long as part of it is dedicated to tourism marketing. That is where the $50,000 in this year’s budget originated.
Councilman Kevin Mumpower disagreed with the percentage idea.
“What we really want to do is grow the revenue. We want lodging tax revenues to go up, meals tax revenues to go up,” Mumpower said. “I’m not for a percent. I think a percent would make it easy. … I think you need to target your investment in the CVB.”
Mumpower contended that travelers make most of their decisions by looking online and that CVB funding should incentivize or provide discounts through online travel sites.
“You’re just putting money out there hoping something sticks, hoping to drive the marketing and advertising dollars to drive traffic,” Mumpower said, adding the approach wasn’t strategic.
That drew a sharp response from Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
“I beg to differ with Councilman Mumpower. We have been targeting strategically. We spend hours every single day on the phone with experts who do this work, who know what they’re doing,” she said. “I’m going to be real honest here. The little bit of money that we get, we can’t provide the data that you all want. You can’t give somebody $10,000 and tell somebody to go out and buy a Ferrari. … That’s just not how it works.”
It was Councilman Kevin Wingard who suggested using a fixed percentage.
“We need a system in place that is fair to everybody. The taxpayers out here are concerned about the city giving away too much money. We know there are outside agencies that need to be funded, and they need some kind of consistency where they can make plans and move forward,” Wingard said. “I’m in favor of a percentage that would be split among these outside agencies. … We’re in a high tax bracket with our housing, our trash. We just can’t do everything for everybody.”
Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum suggested also looking at the tax on prepared meals, since visitors also likely eat in restaurants, but that idea appeared to get little traction.
“When we went back to try to give [the council] data, back in the early 2000s and late 1990s, we were doing this same thing. Twenty years ago we were having this same conversation of how do we fund the CVB,” Rhinehart said. “The funding you all provide is not for Discover Bristol. It is to support the tourism businesses in this community. I think we forget that.”
The discussion did not include the federal CARES Act funding the city received that will be available to some local entities on an application basis. The CVB has applied for a grant from part of the city’s federal CARES Act funding, and a committee is currently reviewing that and other applications, City Manager Randy Eads said.
The mayor said this will be an ongoing topic.
“The goal here is to give the CVB something more stable so they can do more long-range planning instead of just relying year to year and with a lot of fluctuation,” Hartley said. “Right now, there will be a lot of fluctuation in everything we do because of the COVID and how it has affected the city. Hopefully, we can plan for something longer term in the future.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.