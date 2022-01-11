Bristol Virginia City Council considers two funding sources for new school

That prompted another round of discussions.

Councilman Kevin Wingard offered another alternative, suggesting the city commit $5 million from its reserves, combined with over $2 million in available school federal COVID relief funding, for a down payment and then borrow a smaller balance — possibly through the IDA.

“I’m going to recommend we brainstorm and see if this city can agree to take $5 million, their $2 million, finance it through the IDA [and] keep it in the city, where we can restructure. Instead of having payments of $1.2 million, under this scenario, we would have annual payments of $800,000 for 30 years, a total savings over this proposed loan tonight of almost $10 million.”

Ultimately the council agreed to take no action but planned to talk individually about

Lingard’s proposal, with a promise to revisit the issue promptly, possibly next week.

“We have days,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said in response to a council question about schedules. “We don’t have weeks, but we do have days.”

The school system’s $2 million federal contribution would have to be spent — and the school constructed — by 2023.