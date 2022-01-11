Bristol Virginia City Council considers two funding sources for new school

BRISTOL, Va. — City school leaders received near unanimous assurances of support Tuesday for a proposed new elementary school. What they didn’t get was a vote to proceed.
The Bristol Virginia City Council spent more than an hour considering two primary funding options, debating the value of others and trying to fit an 18-month construction timeline into less time — all in search of a less expensive way to finance what is essentially a $23 million school.
Roland Kooch of Davenport & Co., the city’s financial advisers, presented an option called Certificates of Participation that would bring the bottom line cost in at $35.8 million — or about $2.6 million less than the long-espoused school division funding plan using the Virginia Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act.
The PPEA option included higher issuance costs, less interest and $3.9 million of loan repayments that would be retained by developer J.A. Street, who would build the school, then lease it to the city.
Estimated annual payments would be $1.28 million for the PPEA loan compared to $1.19 million for the newly proposed option, Kooch said.
Neither would count against the city’s limited debt borrowing capacity, but the new option could be refinanced in the future and could potentially save more if run through the city’s Industrial Development Authority, Kooch told the council.
That prompted another round of discussions.
Councilman Kevin Wingard offered another alternative, suggesting the city commit $5 million from its reserves, combined with over $2 million in available school federal COVID relief funding, for a down payment and then borrow a smaller balance — possibly through the IDA.
“I’m going to recommend we brainstorm and see if this city can agree to take $5 million, their $2 million, finance it through the IDA [and] keep it in the city, where we can restructure. Instead of having payments of $1.2 million, under this scenario, we would have annual payments of $800,000 for 30 years, a total savings over this proposed loan tonight of almost $10 million.”
Ultimately the council agreed to take no action but planned to talk individually about
Lingard’s proposal, with a promise to revisit the issue promptly, possibly next week.
“We have days,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said in response to a council question about schedules. “We don’t have weeks, but we do have days.”
The school system’s $2 million federal contribution would have to be spent — and the school constructed — by 2023.
Tuesday’s discussion was the latest installment in countless hours spent over the past four years going over the proposed new school located next to Van Pelt Elementary. The new school would allow the city to close its three oldest, most dilapidated school buildings and consolidate the elementary population on a single campus.
Every council member expressed support for building the school, but some expressed reservations about how best to make the financing work.
Councilman Bill Hartley appeared frustrated that Tuesday’s presentation included more options and unknowns rather than a straight-up recommendation.
“I would suggest the five of you all have serious conversations over the next day or two,” City Manager Randy Eads told the council. “Let me get in contact with bond counsel to see if she can meet with the IDA before we start discussions with IDA.
“From my perspective, Ms. [Tamrya] Spradlin [CFO]’s perspective and Mr. Kooch’s perspective, financing this through the IDA is our best option. If that’s what makes the most sense, you’ve got my commitment that I’m going to do everything I can to prepare the IDA that this is in the best financial interest of the city and hopefully get a majority of IDA members to agree to that.”
Both Eads and Wingard warned that the city’s embattled landfill remains a great unknown.
“I’ve got a landfill right now that we have no idea what it will ultimately cost the city,” Eads said. “It will cost us millions of dollars, I promise you, to get that landfill corrected.”
Wingard said, no matter what, the city “has to fix the landfill.”
Members of council reiterated their support for the new school concept.
“Whatever it takes to get this school going in March and open in August of next year, I’m cool with,” Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said. “I’d like to see more numbers so I know exactly what I’m voting on.”
Councilwoman Becky Nave voiced similar support.
“I want to figure out the best way we can get that done as soon as possible, talk with IDA and get this going,” Nave said.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127