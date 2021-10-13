Bristol Virginia City Council approves joining regional jail authority

The mayor also said the financial side was a “big” factor when the cost estimates to build a new jail are well beyond the city’s financial capability.

Building a new jail in Virginia currently costs about $200,000 per inmate, City Manager Randy Eads said, so a 400-inmate facility would cost about $80 million. The city doesn’t have the fiscal capacity to borrow anywhere near that much money.

“It’s difficult to find the money just to build a new school,” Farnum said. “I think one factor is, as a city, do we want to be in the business of building jails or building schools?”

On the opposing side, Osborne expressed concern about how the change would affect the families of those incarcerated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I made a commitment three years ago to support public safety jobs — police, fire and sheriff’s department — and I held to that commitment. I think once you lose a city jail you don’t get it back,” Osborne said. “I do have a concern about the families of inmates. This is somebody’s mom or dad, somebody’s son or daughter. It will make it much harder to go to the regional jail to see them and you don’t have a local face to hold accountable for the well-being of your inmates.”

Nave, who also appeared to be listening intently, said she has concerns.