Bristol Virginia City Council approves business grant funds

The city is required to expend all the federal funds by Dec. 30 or return them. If any planned city orders appear unlikely to be filled this fall — due to nationwide demand on certain products — some of that money could also be directed to assist businesses.

Two IDA board members will work with city staff to ensure the applications meet all the requirements because all funds must be used to directly offset expenses brought on by the pandemic, Eads said. All applications will also be reviewed by the city’s finance department.

The IDA is scheduled to meet Oct. 5, Eads said, so a subsequent called meeting may be required to finalize approving the grants.

The council also approved disbursing an additional $780,000 in CARES Act funding. The total includes $80,000 to remodel fire department sleeping areas and $15,000 to remodel bunk areas at the jail — to reduce both contact and potential virus spread. Other expenses include $40,000 for air purifiers for the jail; $135,000 for hazard pay for police, fire and sheriff’s employees dealing with COVID issues; and $394,000 to the schools for ventilation improvements at school buildings and to purchase a special needs school bus to address COVID-related restrictions on spacing.