Bristol, Virginia budget includes prospective jail costs

BRISTOL, Va. — The impending closure of the Bristol, Virginia jail will come at the expense of 46 total jobs and cost the city an additional $1.44 million in its first year, according to the city’s proposed budget.

The document reveals the most precise estimates yet of what it will cost to close the existing city jail and shift all of the city’s inmates to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority. City Manager Randy Eads presented those and other details to the City Council at a called Thursday meeting.

“We knew that going to the regional jail was going to cost the city some money, and that is a budget challenge, but we have prepared for that and are ready to move forward with the regional jail transition,” Eads told the council.

The council voted last October to abandon its aging, long overcrowded jail and join the regional jail authority after spending more than $1 million annually to house excess city prisoners at other jails across the state.

“The payment to the jail [authority] for the upcoming fiscal year will be roughly $3.123 million. We have police transport costs of $500,000, the sheriff’s net budget would be [reduced to] $902,000 for a total of $4.5 million,” Eads said. “The fiscal 2022 budget had roughly $3 million allocated to the sheriff, and we now have a net increase of $1.449 million. This is less than what was projected by Davenport & Company by roughly $600,000.”

In April 2021, Davenport — Richmond-based financial advisers to both the city and the authority — estimated the city would need to come up with an additional $2.18 million annually.

The $500,000 allocation for police transport of prisoners to the Abingdon regional jail is following the initial arrest, Eads said. The jail authority would be responsible for subsequent trips to and from court in Bristol, with those costs included in the city’s annual membership, which is based on its total number of inmates.

Authority members currently pay about $28 per inmate, per day, or about $10,254 annually.

The city agreement also includes “hold harmless” language. The city must also offset any difference in lost authority revenue if it can no longer house federal prisoners — $1.66 million in fiscal 2021-22 — and to offset the nearly $570,000 rent paid by the city during the current fiscal year.

Davenport estimated the city would need to send 196 inmates to the regional jail to offset those losses. Eads said that has been programmed into the budget.

“The total payment [to the jail authority] is $3.123 million; $1.8 million will come from fund one [city general fund] and $1.31 million will come from fund 35, which is the ARPA [federal American Rescue Plan Act] funding, during this transition year for the regional jail,” Eads said.

The 1.3 million is one-time funding from the federal government that must be replaced in fiscal 2023-24.

Part of that $1.8 million general fund contribution — $1.2 million — is expected to come from savings of not having to pay other jails to house excess city prisoners.

Eads said the actual costs won’t be known until the city has gone through at least one complete year housing its prisoners at authority facilities.

The change will eliminate 43 positions from the Sheriff’s Office budget and three jobs by closing down the Judicial Alternative Sentencing Program.

The total decrease in salaries is $1.66 million, including positions at the Sheriff’s Office and the sentencing program. Of that total, $1.47 million was paid by the Virginia Compensation Board, for certified deputy salaries. The change also removes $819,000 in benefits from the budget.

The sentencing program operates through the Circuit Court, providing options for inmates, including drug treatment court to assist those suffering addiction issues, a work reentry program for nonviolent offenders who’ve served the majority of a sentence and a home monitoring program.

“I am recommending we eliminate the Judicial Alternative Sentencing Program. It first came online in 2018. The original intent was to relieve overcrowding in our local jail to help us lessen jail costs. We are now going to the regional jail,” Eads said. “The funding is $243,000. If we’re going to the regional jail, and we do not have the numbers of inmates in that program to make it break even, I cannot in good faith recommend we continue with that program.

“I have talked with Judge [Sage] Johnson in regards to the program. He would prefer we continue the program for at least another year through the jail transition. However, my recommendation is to eliminate the program,” Eads said.

Mayor Anthony Farnum said it was a lot of information to process.

“One thing that jumps out that, I think, will take us a while to get our heads around is the jail. A lot of different numbers with the transition this year,” Farnum said.

Any changes to the budget plan must be completed by the final reading, which is currently scheduled for May 24.

