Bristol, Va. Walmart to temporarily close for cleaning
Bristol, Va. Walmart to temporarily close for cleaning

BRISTOL, Va. - The Walmart Supercenter in Bristol, Virginia will close today at 2 p.m. for cleaning and sanitization and will remain closed until Saturday, a news release from Walmart corporate communications states.

The release states the cleaning is part of a company-initiated program and the store is not not set to reopen until Saturday at 7 a.m.

In the news release Walmart gives this statement:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.” 

