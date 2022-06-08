Bristol, Va., to stop accepting trash; enters into agreement with DEQ

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia has agreed to enter into a consent order with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and develop plans to rectify issues with the city landfill.

As part of that agreement, city officials announced Wednesday plans to stop accepting trash at the quarry landfill on Shakesville Road. Working toward closing the landfill was one of the over-arching recommendations of the expert panel, which completed its analysis and proposed a series of fixes in its April report.

Mayor Anthony Farnum said Wednesday the city would begin the process of stopping the flow of trash.

“In that report, one of the items is a recommendation to cease accepting all waste — to stop taking in trash. We’re here today to announce the city of Bristol, in accordance with DEQ and the expert panel report, will begin the process to cease accepting waste at our landfill as work continues to alleviate the issue,” Farnum said.

Stopping won’t occur immediately, Farnum said.

“We have to give proper notice to our other companies and localities that use the landfill. You’ll see trucks going into the landfill tomorrow and the next day, but please know this process is beginning,” Farnum said. “The city of Bristol is committed to fixing this. This has really divided us. We are committed to healing our community and being able to come together again. We are committed to safely closing and capping this landfill for good.”

Farnum declined to take questions, so there was no explanation about where the city would take its trash once the landfill closes or how it expects to replace millions of dollars in revenues from accepting outside trash.

Joel Kellog of citizens group HOPE for Bristol called this a “good first step” for the city.

DEQ officials met with the city and SCS Engineers on Tuesday to discuss the expert panel’s recommendations to solve odor and other emission issues with the landfill. In a June 8 letter to city leaders, Southwest Virginia DEQ Director Jeffrey Hurst outlined his agency’s discussions with city staff and consultants SCS Engineers.

The city has until July 6 to provide a plan of action to DEQ, and the department anticipates having a “fully executed enforcement action by August,” according to the letter.

“We discussed potential enforcement options for the city, such as entering into a consent order with the department, to resolve previous notices of alleged violation and bring the city’s integrated solid waste management facility into compliance with their referenced permits, while integrating and memorializing the recommendations from the April 25, 2022 expert panel report,” Hurst wrote. “As such, the department’s intentions will be to incorporate the July 6, 2022 plan of action’s timelines (once approved) and proposals into any future enforcement action.”

The letter noted these actions will include “allowance and consideration of public comments and input,” which was also part of the expert panel’s recommendations.

“At present, DEQ understands that the city agrees in principle to entering into an order and implementing the recommendations set forth within the April 25, 2022 expert panel’s report, which will additionally incorporate the city’s July 6, 2022 plan of action,” Hurst wrote. “The city has additionally committed to some initial activities and associated timelines that will be incorporated into their July 6, 2022 plan of action response.”

Such additional commitments include, but may not be limited to: installation of the sidewall odor mitigation system within 365 days; installation of thermocouples in the waste mass within 90 days; to cease the acceptance of offsite commercial/industrial waste in the landfill within 90 days; and to install adequate intermediate cover in accordance with the Virginia solid waste management regulations within 90 days.

“The city agrees and understands as the parties continue to negotiate the terms of a future order it may be required to agree to additional items to comport with the expert panel recommendations, the plan of action, as well as all associated permits,” Hurst wrote. “DEQ and the city agree to continue to work towards a final agreement and enter into a future final order to resolve previous notices of alleged violation and integrate all expert panel recommendations, plan of action timelines, and any other requirements.”

“The timeline for anybody who is in the severely affected areas is just too long. It really is,” Kellog said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.