Bristol, Va., sheriff candidates react to decision on aging, overcrowded city jail

Opponent Tyrone Foster also expressed regret that these votes have already occurred.

“Personally I think they could have waited. I wasn’t in the conversations with the city manager and the people he was talking with. Maybe it wasn’t feasible to wait longer. All I heard from the last meeting was ‘we’ve got to do it now.’ I’m not criticizing anybody because sometimes the School Board makes decisions that aren’t popular, but we do it for the betterment of the city. If this is for the betterment of the city then we’ll have to live with it,” Foster said.

Foster frets that the decision-making may not have included an honest look into the future.

“With the casino coming, it’s going to be more stress. You’re going to have some problems or issues,” Foster said. “Everybody that is coming here is not going to be on their best behavior. I’m concerned we’ll spend more time running up and down the interstate. I don’t know how much money it would cost or if they could renovate the jail or not, but public safety should be number one.”

The jail agreement specifies the jail authority will interview and intends to hire all Compensation Board-sworn officers, but both candidates continue to express concern.