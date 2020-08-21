Bristol, Va. schools reopen with an environment constrained by pandemic

BRISTOL, Va. — On Thursday, Bristol Virginia schools reopened their buildings to students for the start of the new academic year. While some had elected the remote learning option in a school systemwide survey, at least 56 percent of the student population returned in person.
At Joseph Van Pelt Elementary, it was clear that students and staff were navigating a very different environment than the one they’d left in the spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic triggered school building closings throughout the region.
A nurse sat camped in the front office to take visitors’ temperatures with a no-touch thermometer before they could be allowed in. Hand sanitizer stations and social distancing reminders seemed to be everywhere. Blue tape divided the hallways into three lanes — two along either wall showing where classes were supposed to walk, divided by a wide buffer lane.
A line of first graders filed silently down one of the hall lanes. Each kept at least a few feet behind the kid in front of them and all of them wore a mask except one little girl with a large pink bow at the back of the line.
“Where’s your mask, baby?” Joanna Wise, her teacher, asked her.
The girl stared blankly at Wise.
“This makes twice [that] we forgot. Come on, sweetheart,” Wise said, leading the girl off to get her a face covering as the rest of the students filed into their music class.
But it was also clear that amid the maze of safety constraints, teachers and staff were laboring to create an atmosphere that was still inviting.
Sara Kate Tallman, the music teacher, seated the first graders entering her classroom in a multicolored floor grid that spaced them evenly apart. Before walking them through her social distancing rules, Tallman paused to encourage them.
“You can’t see it, but I’m smiling at you,” she said through her mask, leaning toward them in her chair at the front of the room. “Can you see it in my eyeballs? That I’m smiling at you?”
“Yeah,” a few said softly.
First grade teacher Brandee Barton made social distancing colorful: After their gym class, her students were rocking in bright pink scoop chairs atop blue and purple yoga mats, all spaced widely apart.
And at lunch, gloved and masked cafeteria workers gently ushered kids one at a time along a buffet, asking the children what they wanted and adding it to the kids’ trays. The kids took the food back to their classrooms, rather than eat in the cafeteria, which sat empty.
Superintendent Keith Perrigan said he even saw a teacher showing students how to “walk like Frankenstein” — holding their arms out in front of them, monster style, as a fun way to remember social distancing when they had to walk single file.
“The teachers are great and creative,” he said. “I saw several teachers teaching songs and using videos to teach how to wash hands and some cool ways to teach masking.”
Perrigan waved to some students who had been led outside to the playground, which he said was being kept open and used according to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The superintendent said that while enrollment numbers hadn’t been finalized yet, the administration expected about 400 students to attend Van Pelt this year. On Thursday, 250 — about 63 percent — showed up in person, he said.
“It was so awesome to see our kids back in school for the first time in five months,” he said.
“Obviously, the situation that we’re in is terrible, but our staff has made the best of it they possibly could, and our parents and students have as well,” he added. “We’ve really had a smooth opening.”
Perrigan said one of the main logistical challenges that morning had been with transportation. More parents had opted to drive their kids to school than anticipated — which meant that the buses had had an easier time with social distancing, but some of the car ride drop-off lines were a little long.
“So we’ll make adjustments to make those better,” he said.
While some of the schools’ remote learning programs and lessons were working well, there were other instances where the technology didn’t work and would have to be fixed.
“We’ll work our way through that and do the very best we can,” he said. “But the main thing is, we have our kids back, and they’re already very busy building relationships with their teachers.”
Brandee Barton, the first grade teacher, said that day one of teaching her first graders in the hybrid format had gone “a lot better” than she’d expected. Barton said she woke up at 3:30 a.m. with her “stomach in knots.”
“I’ve been really anxious,” she said at the back of her classroom. “The whole thought process of managing the online and the in-class is what just ... churns your stomach up, I guess,” she said. “You don’t know what to expect. It’s just the unknown.”
So far, Barton said, her schedule seemed to be working smoothly. In the morning, she was able to read aloud to three of her five virtual students, talk with them and show them the classroom, and she said she was planning to have one-on-one meetings with them Friday.
Meanwhile, Barton said, it felt “amazing” to meet some of her other students in person, as well as see some of her former students around the school.
“You want to go up and hug them, but you just can’t, because, you know, obviously, social distancing,” she said.
