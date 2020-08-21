Bristol, Va. schools reopen with an environment constrained by pandemic

BRISTOL, Va. — On Thursday, Bristol Virginia schools reopened their buildings to students for the start of the new academic year. While some had elected the remote learning option in a school systemwide survey, at least 56 percent of the student population returned in person.

At Joseph Van Pelt Elementary, it was clear that students and staff were navigating a very different environment than the one they’d left in the spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic triggered school building closings throughout the region.

A nurse sat camped in the front office to take visitors’ temperatures with a no-touch thermometer before they could be allowed in. Hand sanitizer stations and social distancing reminders seemed to be everywhere. Blue tape divided the hallways into three lanes — two along either wall showing where classes were supposed to walk, divided by a wide buffer lane.

A line of first graders filed silently down one of the hall lanes. Each kept at least a few feet behind the kid in front of them and all of them wore a mask except one little girl with a large pink bow at the back of the line.

“Where’s your mask, baby?” Joanna Wise, her teacher, asked her.

The girl stared blankly at Wise.

“This makes twice [that] we forgot. Come on, sweetheart,” Wise said, leading the girl off to get her a face covering as the rest of the students filed into their music class.

But it was also clear that amid the maze of safety constraints, teachers and staff were laboring to create an atmosphere that was still inviting.