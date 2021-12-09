Bristol, Va. says DEQ notice of violation regarding landfill pumps is incorrect

In a letter issued Wednesday, Eads said that there were no violations. The pump was leaking, but was functioning, his response letter states, and the leachate and gradient water were and are being captured and pumped to the sanitary sewer system.

The city manager noted that the city hoped to replace the pump within 60 days and although that hope was not realized, there was not a violation because the pumps were functioning. It noted that the DEQ has been kept abreast on at least a weekly basis of the work being done at the landfill.

As for the backup pump, the city notes that the 30 horsepower pump was designed to be the main leachate pump. The 100 horsepower pumps were installed to be used during times of high flow, the city said.

Both 100 horsepower pumps are scheduled to be removed by today, according to the city. Crews will return Jan. 3 or sooner to reinstall two pumps and remove the 30 horsepower pump. Work may be completed as soon as Dec. 27, the response letter states.