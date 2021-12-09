Bristol, Va. officials mum on possible lawsuit over landfill

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum declined comment Wednesday on the Tuesday decision by Bristol, Tennessee officials to take the first steps toward filing a lawsuit over their sister city’s landfill odors.

“Due to the nature of the situation, our legal counsel has instructed us to not comment,” Farnum told the Bristol Herald Courier.

He then referred questions to Bristol Virginia’s city attorney, Randy Eads, who is also city manager. Eads could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

City officials had a similar response Oct. 1 when asked about Bristol, Tennessee’s decision to hire a law firm to represent it over ongoing concerns stemming from the stench coming from the Bristol Virginia landfill. At that time, Farnum read a prepared statement that said the city would “not be making any further comments about the landfill until city staff and council have had an opportunity to have a more detailed discussion with outside legal counsel.”