Bristol, Va., landfill again cited by DEQ for inaccurate info that slowed response

Eads confirmed that one employee was let go after he learned the reports didn’t contain accurate information.

“That matters because once you start seeing higher temperatures in the wells there is something going on, and the decomposition is going faster than what the normal decomposition rate should be,” Eads said in response to a question.

The inaccurate information slowed their response to the problem, he said.

“Our first thoughts were the gas lines had failed, we need to put in new lines and put in a pump in the south end of the landfill, and that would correct the problem,” Eads said. “Unfortunately, at that time, we did not know about the high temperatures on those wells until we started digging further, which led us to where we are now.

“I think, if we would have known the gas wells were hot and we had been reporting that, DEQ and our consultants would have said we need to start putting wells in sooner,” Eads said.

The city is presently investing about $1 million to drill a series of gas wells and expand the gas collection system but could have started that work much sooner had it realized there were problems.