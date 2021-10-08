Bristol, Va., landfill again cited by DEQ for inaccurate info that slowed response

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality has issued two additional notices of violation against the Bristol, Virginia landfill for logging inaccurate information that ultimately slowed the city’s response to odor complaints, City Manager Randy Eads said.
On Sept. 22, the DEQ office in Abingdon notified the city that its review of two semi-annual monitoring reports revealed inaccurate reporting of gas well temperatures and oxygen concentration levels.
“During the first half of 2021 the gas collection and control system experienced temperature, oxygen and pressure exceedances for greater than 15 days,” according to the DEQ notice. “During the same period multiple landfill gas wells were not monitored monthly for temperature, oxygen and pressure. The gas collection and control system was modified during the first half of 2021 but has not been expanded.”
That notice followed a similar violation notification Aug. 20 after DEQ staff conducted a preliminary compliance evaluation review of the city’s 2020 annual report — dated Feb. 26, 2021 — which indicated there were “no wellhead temperature exceedances during 2020.”
Additional information submitted to DEQ by the city in July 2021 indicated there were times when wellhead temperatures exceeded the prescribed 131-degree maximum level on five occasions, including one well that exceeded that level for longer than 15 days on two occasions in 2020.
DEQ first cited the landfill in February for recordkeeping issues regarding the landfill’s gas utility flare.
No action has yet been taken, but state code allows for civil penalties to be assessed by the director of DEQ for each violation. In addition, the Air Pollution Control Board can order compliance and impose fines for violations.
The information that was inaccurately reported is significant because it could indicate problems at a well site or within the landfill gas collection system, Eads said Thursday during a meeting with the Bristol Herald Courier editorial board to discuss the city’s response to odor complaints stemming from the landfill.
Last winter, the city retained two engineering firms — Draper Aden Associates and SCS Engineering — after it began receiving a large number of odor complaints from residents.
“When Draper Aden and SCS became involved, they looked at our records, and there didn’t appear to be anything that would alert them to a potential subsurface reaction because the environmental and safety employee indicated, through reports submitted to DEQ, that wellhead temperatures were fine,” Eads said. “We realized relatively quickly — probably in late February — there was more to it. The wellhead temperatures were not being reported accurately to DEQ, and we have received a notice of violation on that.”
Eads confirmed that one employee was let go after he learned the reports didn’t contain accurate information.
“That matters because once you start seeing higher temperatures in the wells there is something going on, and the decomposition is going faster than what the normal decomposition rate should be,” Eads said in response to a question.
The inaccurate information slowed their response to the problem, he said.
“Our first thoughts were the gas lines had failed, we need to put in new lines and put in a pump in the south end of the landfill, and that would correct the problem,” Eads said. “Unfortunately, at that time, we did not know about the high temperatures on those wells until we started digging further, which led us to where we are now.
“I think, if we would have known the gas wells were hot and we had been reporting that, DEQ and our consultants would have said we need to start putting wells in sooner,” Eads said.
The city is presently investing about $1 million to drill a series of gas wells and expand the gas collection system but could have started that work much sooner had it realized there were problems.
DEQ noted the city’s report was submitted with a notation that information was “subject to revision.”
“The report I submitted on March 1, 2021, was submitted knowing there may be corrections to the report based on information we had learned shortly before the March 1 deadline,” Eads wrote in a follow-up email.
DEQ’s August notice of violation additionally showed 106 oxygen measured exceedances at various wells were rechecked but follow-up data doesn’t confirm they were returned to compliance.
“The employee who completed the initial report no longer works at the facility and the re-checks cannot be confirmed,” the DEQ notice states.
“The report indicated there were seven instances observed where landfill gas wellhead temperatures exceeded 131 degrees Fahrenheit for longer than 15 days.”
The notice specifies that corrective action should be taken.
The city’s report also “indicated there were 44 instances of oxygen concentrations greater than 5% in landfill gas wellheads that were not returned to compliance within 15 days” and exceedances occurred at multiple wells within the landfill.
The city’s landfill gas collection system permit specifies that each wellhead temperature should be less than 55 degrees Centigrade or 131 degrees Fahrenheit and oxygen content less than 5%, according to the notice. The federal regulatory standard was changed last month to 62.8 degrees Celsius or 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
The city’s permit also specifies regular monitoring of gas well pressure, but the DEQ notice indicated there were “35 instances where landfill gas wellheads were not monitored for temperature, oxygen or pressure.”
Eads said the city is now accurately monitoring wells and logging the proper information with the assistance of Draper Aden Associates.
Current status
The contractor is currently finishing up drilling wells at the landfill site. Once complete, they are scheduled to be connected to the system by the end of December, according to Eads.
They are paying special attention to one specific area in the landfill described as the “southeast chimney.”
“We do have an area we call the southeast chimney where large amounts of gas are escaping. I think that is where most of the odor is coming from,” Eads said. “We will have to close that, and it will take time. We need to get the gas wells in, get the gas collection system hooked up and start drawing the gas in, create that negative pressure so there is a vacuum to make that chimney smaller. That should allow all that gas to come into the landfill gas collection system.”
While they are not drilling directly into that area, they are drilling about 50-75 yards from it, Eads said.
“Our consultants have said a landfill of our size should produce about 1,250 cubic feet of gas per minute. We anticipate a significant increase in gas once the new wells are in and everything hooked up. We don’t know what that number will be, but we hope it’s closer to the 1,250 than the 350 to 450 we’re producing as well,” Eads said.
