BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol Virginia City Council unanimously supported two modest tax increases Tuesday on final reading.

The council voted to increase the tax on event admissions from 5% to 7%. In a separate vote they agreed to raise the tax on a pack of cigarettes from 17 cents to 25 cents.

The changes will take effect July 27.

"The city has a lot of expenses right now," Councilman Anthony Farnum said. "One-time expenses and ongoing expenses. We tried to hold the real estate tax rate and the trash rate ... My hope is these one-time expenses from the landfill go away eventually and we'll be able to discuss lowering them. It's unfortunate but we have some expenses."

Vice Mayor Becky Nave said when she purchases tickets she doesn't typically look at the taxes or fees attached to them.

Councilman Michael Pollard said a major international ticket dealer attaches a 27% charge to each order.

"Increasing ours 2% is probably not going to make a lot of people change their mind," Pollard said of the ticket increase.

Mayor Neal Osborne said the city was "cash strapped" in its efforts to pay for major projects at its landfill -- totaling millions of dollars.

In other matters the council recognized Sheriff Tyrone Foster whose department was again accredited by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. It is one of just over 100 agencies statewide to earn accreditation out of about 400 law enforcement agencies.