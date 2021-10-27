Bristol, Va. Council approves landfill gas collection project

BRISTOL, Va. — A project to connect 21 new gas wells at the city landfill is expected to begin next week following Tuesday’s contract approval by the Bristol Virginia City Council.
The council voted unanimously to award a $334,300 contract to low bidder SCS Field Services to connect the new wells and tie them into the city landfill’s existing gas collection system. This phase also includes acquisition and installation of water pumps at each well to remove excess water, which could make the wells less effective.
This is the latest phase in a series of steps to address widespread public concern over pungent odors coming from the city’s quarry landfill on Shakesville Road.
“This is a big step in the process,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said after the meeting. “There is a lot of hope this is going to help alleviate the smell many residents are experiencing all over the community. My hope is, once this work is finished, everything is hooked up as quickly as possible, and we can finally start feeling some relief.”
Vice Mayor Neal Osborne, who made the motion to approve, asked about the selection of SCS and how its bid compared to three others the city received.
Chief Financial Officer Tamrya Spradlin said Virginia procurement law requires localities to accept the lowest bid from a qualified bidder. Two other bids were about $380,000 each, and a fourth was over $800,000.
The city’s landfill consultants have repeatedly said that extracting more gas out of the landfill and not allowing it to escape into the air are the solution to eliminating the smells that continue generating large numbers of complaints and calls for the landfill to be shut down.
Shutting the landfill would likely be a yearslong process for engineers to develop a closure plan and for it to be reviewed and accepted by state and federal environmental regulators, consultants have told the city.
A crew from SCS Field Services is expected to be on-site and begin work next week, City Manager Randy Eads told the council. Those workers are presently finishing another job in Florida.
“The contract calls for substantial completion in 40 days and completing the job in 50 days,” Eads told the council.
That would put completion somewhere in the second half of December, depending on when they begin work — which is within the city’s initial projected timeline to complete the project. However, the mayor again urged that the work be completed sooner if at all possible.
“Folks have been dealing with the landfill smell for a long time now. I fully support anything we can do regarding approving any additional funding — whether it’s for things like overtime or more staff — to get the gas well collection system hooked up, I’m in favor of,” Farnum said.
However, Farnum agreed with a cautionary comment by Councilman Kevin Wingard that none of these landfill expenditures were in the city’s operating budget and the city should proceed carefully on other spending.
“I do like Mr. Wingard’s point about how these are items we have to take care of at the landfill, so we need to make sure we tighten our belts in other areas,” Farnum said.
Both Farnum and Wingard voted against the consent agenda, which included an unbudgeted supplemental appropriation of $87,000 from lodging tax revenues to Discover Bristol, the convention and visitors bureau of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce for tourism promotion.
“The city has done a great job of budgeting conservatively over the past five years, so we need to make sure we don’t take any steps back,” Farnum said when asked about his vote. The consent agenda and the expenditure passed 3-2.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC