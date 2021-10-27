Bristol, Va. Council approves landfill gas collection project

The city’s landfill consultants have repeatedly said that extracting more gas out of the landfill and not allowing it to escape into the air are the solution to eliminating the smells that continue generating large numbers of complaints and calls for the landfill to be shut down.

Shutting the landfill would likely be a yearslong process for engineers to develop a closure plan and for it to be reviewed and accepted by state and federal environmental regulators, consultants have told the city.

A crew from SCS Field Services is expected to be on-site and begin work next week, City Manager Randy Eads told the council. Those workers are presently finishing another job in Florida.

“The contract calls for substantial completion in 40 days and completing the job in 50 days,” Eads told the council.

That would put completion somewhere in the second half of December, depending on when they begin work — which is within the city’s initial projected timeline to complete the project. However, the mayor again urged that the work be completed sooner if at all possible.