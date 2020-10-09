 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol, Va. City Hall closes due to COVID-19
0 comments
breaking

Bristol, Va. City Hall closes due to COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. - Bristol Virginia City Hall closed at noon today because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, a news release from the city states.

The post states that city hall will remain closed until Tuesday morning. The Office of Elections will provide early voting and absentee ballot drop off through the drive-thru window until 5 p.m. today the news release states.

Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said the employee found out they had tested positive for the virus this morning around 11 a.m. He said the city will be disinfecting the building over the weekend.

Updates will be provided as soon as possible the news release states.
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Virus could be killing Clinch River mussels
Local News

Virus could be killing Clinch River mussels

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

Jordan Richard had barely started his job as a biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Southwestern Virginia Field Office, in September 2016, when he got hit with concerning news: freshwater mussels were dying in the Clinch River. Thousands, in multiple parts of the river.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts