Bristol, Va. City Hall closes due to COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. - Bristol Virginia City Hall closed at noon today because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, a news release from the city states.
The post states that city hall will remain closed until Tuesday morning. The Office of Elections will provide early voting and absentee ballot drop off through the drive-thru window until 5 p.m. today the news release states.
Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said the employee found out they had tested positive for the virus this morning around 11 a.m. He said the city will be disinfecting the building over the weekend.
