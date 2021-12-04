Bristol, Va., BVU reach deal on removal of benzene from landfill

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia and BVU Authority reached an agreement Friday regarding benzene removal from the city landfill’s wastewater discharge.
BVU first notified the city it detected levels of benzene, a known carcinogen, above what was allowed in the city’s permit coming from the city landfill in January 2018. The city has received 32 notices of violation for benzene since then. The agreement was announced in a written statement.
The agreement calls for the pre-treatment system to be installed by December 2022, but included an opportunity to extend that deadline by six months.
“Currently, the city has not identified the source of the benzene. Until reduced or eliminated, the city must pretreat their wastewater to reduce benzene,” BVUA President and CEO Don Bowman said in the statement. “The parties agree there are commercially available technologies the city could pursue. Benzene is a carbon-based derivative with a weak chemical attraction to water that evaporates into the air quickly.
“One common industrial treatment method is ‘air stripping,’ although it is ultimately the responsibility of the city to collaborate with their engineers to identify the right methods and pretreatment processes to return the landfill to compliance with their benzene discharge permit requirements,” Bowman said.
Bristol Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum declined comment on the agreement and City Manager Randy Eads didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
BVUA, in conjunction with InfraMark, its joint wastewater treatment plant operator, monitors limits on industrial discharge and issues remediation activities to ensure the discharge meets water quality limits and protects public health.
The agreement requires the city to take comprehensive corrective actions to address deficiencies, implement controls and risk management practices on benzene levels. The agreement also limits wastewater volumes and flow rates through an equalization flow tank. The priority is removal of the benzene as soon as possible.
Last month, the City Council approved funds for hiring a contractor to perform work on the landfill wet well, where the benzene is believed to be entering the sewer system. City leaders previously outlined plans to acquire and install a wastewater storage tank and the technology needed to remove the benzene.
The agreement includes a series of fines should the city fail to comply with the terms of the agreement.
“To our knowledge, this action is the first regulatory action identifying specific timelines and outcomes. Alongside the community, BVU looks forward to the city completing the requirements outlined in the agreement,” Bowman said.
