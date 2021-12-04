Bristol, Va., BVU reach deal on removal of benzene from landfill

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia and BVU Authority reached an agreement Friday regarding benzene removal from the city landfill’s wastewater discharge.

BVU first notified the city it detected levels of benzene, a known carcinogen, above what was allowed in the city’s permit coming from the city landfill in January 2018. The city has received 32 notices of violation for benzene since then. The agreement was announced in a written statement.

The agreement calls for the pre-treatment system to be installed by December 2022, but included an opportunity to extend that deadline by six months.

“Currently, the city has not identified the source of the benzene. Until reduced or eliminated, the city must pretreat their wastewater to reduce benzene,” BVUA President and CEO Don Bowman said in the statement. “The parties agree there are commercially available technologies the city could pursue. Benzene is a carbon-based derivative with a weak chemical attraction to water that evaporates into the air quickly.