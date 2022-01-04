Bristol, Va. asks EPA, DEQ for help on landfill odors

BRISTOL, Va. — In a letter asking state and federal officials for help with the city’s troubled landfill, Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads admitted that steps taken thus far haven’t solved its odor problems.
Widespread complaints about foul odors and related health concerns sparked $2.8 million worth of work at the landfill throughout 2021, but, in the end, the smell remains. On Monday, Eads submitted a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Director David Paylor seeking expert assistance and funding.
“Currently the city has taken all corrective actions recommended to solve the odor issue. Citizens of our community are still experiencing the malodors emanating from the city’s landfill,” Eads wrote, adding the widespread problem is creating a “lower quality of life” for residents.
After a series of complaints surfaced in December 2020, the city retained Draper Aden Associates and SCS Services to study the landfill and suggest changes. The initial recommendation was to remove excessive amounts of water in the landfill, but that provided no relief. The next recommendation was for the city to invest in drilling 21 new gas wells in the landfill and connecting each to the landfill’s system to collect gases escaping into the atmosphere.
That work was completed, along with cleaning out and reconnecting existing wells, installing a series of pumps to get water out of the wells and myriad other changes, but the odor remains and appears to have worsened and spread, based on widespread comments on social media.
“The city has listened to and implemented the recommendations suggested by our experts and the regulatory agencies in order to correct the odors. Today the odors still exist and, without further expert advice, I do not foresee the odors being eliminated in the near future,” Eads wrote.
The city wanted to complete and evaluate all work recommended by its consultants before reaching out for assistance, Eads wrote. Expectations in recent months were that the work would result in a significant improvement by year’s end, but that didn’t happen.
The city is “respectfully requesting the Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to take a more active role in seeking experts to educate the city council and management team members on how to rectify the odor situation,” Eads wrote. “The city is also requesting additional funding to compensate experts and to complete the necessary work to eliminate the odor in Bristol and the surrounding region.”
Both agencies are already well aware of the city’s landfill woes.
DEQ has been working with the city on multiple fronts for more than a year and issued multiple notices of violation for city shortcomings.
The EPA has twice sent representatives to Bristol who took multiple air samples from the impacted areas both last summer and fall.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, is drafting a letter to EPA to encourage it to help on this issue, and his office is looking for other ways to be helpful, spokesman Kevin Baird said Tuesday.
State Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, said Tuesday he hopes both agencies will respond.
“Hopefully, between those two agencies, they can offer potential solutions and hopefully some funding as well to help get over this hump,” O’Quinn said. “Certainly, it affects both sides of the line — making this a federal issue. … I am hopeful they will both be willing to come to the table, work together and help the city come up with what is going to have to be a creative solution.
“There’s still hope that what’s been done will have more significant impact, but that’s probably not a long-term solution to the overall problem,” O’Quinn said. “It is a very, very complicated problem, and oversimplifying it and saying ‘close the gates is the solution’ is absolutely flat-out wrong. It will take something much more creative and probably much more expensive.”
While calibration of the 21 new wells is still ongoing — which is what O’Quinn is referring to — city officials are concerned it won’t be the solution.
“The city’s experts and others not associated with the city have advised that if the newly installed gas wells do not work then plan B would be to add more gas wells,” Eads wrote. “This suggestion may very well be the case. However the city doubled the number of gas wells in our landfill and residents have not seen an improvement. Before the city expends additional taxpayer dollars on additional gas wells that may not improve the odor situation it is the city’s opinion that our regulatory agencies provide us a path forward or provide us with appropriate expertise to resolve this matter.”
