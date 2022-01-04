Bristol, Va. asks EPA, DEQ for help on landfill odors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DEQ has been working with the city on multiple fronts for more than a year and issued multiple notices of violation for city shortcomings.

The EPA has twice sent representatives to Bristol who took multiple air samples from the impacted areas both last summer and fall.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, is drafting a letter to EPA to encourage it to help on this issue, and his office is looking for other ways to be helpful, spokesman Kevin Baird said Tuesday.

State Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, said Tuesday he hopes both agencies will respond.

“Hopefully, between those two agencies, they can offer potential solutions and hopefully some funding as well to help get over this hump,” O’Quinn said. “Certainly, it affects both sides of the line — making this a federal issue. … I am hopeful they will both be willing to come to the table, work together and help the city come up with what is going to have to be a creative solution.