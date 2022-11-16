Bristol Va. approves another $850,000 for landfill issues

BRISTOL, Va. – City leaders approved spending an additional $850,000 related to its embattled landfill Tuesday and rejected a modified agreement to sell land in the city.

In a series of votes, the Bristol Virginia City Council made a series of budget appropriations related to the landfill. That brings the city’s approximate expenditures on the landfill to almost $6 million since public concerns came to light in late 2020.

It included an additional $350,000 for legal fees related to the current lawsuit filed by Bristol Tennessee over the landfill.

A $400,000 transfer to the solid waste fund will be used to pay $74,000 for wastewater sampling, $91,000 for monthly topographic surveys, $200,000 for improvements to the landfill’s south leachate cleanout and $35,000 to rent equipment and procure supplies.

The council also approved an additional $100,000 from the general fund to pay for $80,000 of professional services including administering the landfill temperature monitoring project and $20,000 for performance testing of the landfill gas flare.

Additionally the council approved a separate item to pay its law and consulting firm McGuire Woods more than $246,000 for legal services rendered through Sept. 30, 2022. Those monies were appropriated last month.

There was no discussion on any item.

The council also voted 3-2 to approve an amendment to a sale agreement for 10 acres located near Interstate 81’s exit 7, commonly known as the White property. However a 4-1 “super majority” vote was required to amend the agreement, meaning the measure failed.

KBM Commercial Properties of Bristol Tennessee had been negotiating the purchase of the site located near the intersection of Old Airport and Bonham roads. Under the amended agreement KBM would acquire it for $150,000.

The undeveloped land is currently used for youth soccer practice and other activities. Mayor Anthony Farnum and Council member Becky Nave voted against the sale after expressing concern that an alternative location for those activities should be identified and established before any sale occurs.

In other action the council unanimously approved an ordinance on final reading to modify the zoning for property near the future Hard Rock Resort and Casino on Veda Drive, Everett Street, Gate City Highway and Andover Drive. Those properties, which include single- and two-family residential, vacant land and a couple of commercial entities would all be rezoned B-3, general business.

Under the change, residents can continue to live there, but if they sell their property it allows for a wide range of commercial developments.

The council also unanimously approved on first reading a special use permit request by a developer to establish between 30 and 35 townhouse units on a 2.4 acre lot at the intersection of Randolph and Monroe streets, behind the Travel Inn Bristol.