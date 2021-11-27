 Skip to main content
Bristol to hold Christmas tree lighting ceremony Monday
Bristol to hold Christmas tree lighting ceremony Monday

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol’s annual community Christmas tree lighting ceremony is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Square triangle downtown. The event showcases the city’s nearly 50-foot Norwegian spruce and its younger counterpart, a 25-foot Douglas fir, decorated with about 30,000 warm-white Christmas lights.

The public is invited, and there is no charge for admission. Refreshments are provided by Emmanuel Episcopal Church and The Bristol Hotel. The event is presented by Believe in Bristol and sponsored by The Bristol Hotel.

