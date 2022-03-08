Bristol, Tennessee vows legal fight if Bristol, Virginia ignores landfill experts' advice

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee City Council made its intentions clear during a meeting Tuesday night at the Slater Community Center. If Bristol, Virginia’s City Council does not follow the recommendations of a panel of landfill experts, the legal fight between the sister cities is on.

City Council has hired outside council and filed an intent to sue Bristol, Virginia over the foul smells that have caused a loss of quality of life and other issues for some Bristol, Tennessee residents. The council has held off filing a formal lawsuit over the issue, hoping to find a suitable remedy for the smelly situation. The council made it clear what had to be done to keep the situation out of further litigation.

The city of Bristol, Virginia must follow the recommendations of a panel of experts set up by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) to address the deficiencies of its landfill.

Vince Turner, the vice mayor of Bristol, Tennessee, emphasized that if the city of Bristol, Virginia fails to act on the recommendations presented to them by VDEQ, Bristol, Tennessee’s outside legal counsel already has instructions to proceed with a lawsuit.

“Just so everyone is crystal clear. If this does not happen, we’re giving our attorneys [instructions]. We don’t have to meet again. We don’t have to vote on anything else. It’s done,” Turner said. “I would stress to Bristol, Virginia and VDEQ to please get this handled.”

The VDEQ panel, which will be made up of landfill experts from across the country, will meet March 21 and 22. The first draft of recommendations will be presented March 29 with the final recommendations set to be delivered April 7.

The Bristol Tennessee City Council will select an engineering firm to be a part of the VDEQ landfill panel.

Councilwoman Lea Powers highlighted the role of HOPE for Bristol in bringing the Bristol, Virginia landfill issue to the attention of the Virginia state leaders.

“I want to thank HOPE for Bristol because you are the energy behind this movement,” Powers said. “There are some [members of HOPE for Bristol] with us tonight that reached out to then-candidate [Glenn] Youngkin, now Gov. Youngkin, who appointed Director [Michael] Rolband to VDEQ. It is our understanding that it [the landfill] is of the highest priority, so to those who are here tonight, thank you.”

HOPE for Bristol will also participate in the panel.

George Linke, one of the members of HOPE for Bristol, thanked the City Council for addressing the needs of the Bristol, Tennessee community.

“I want to thank you for from the beginning helping getting air purifiers in people’s homes and acknowledging the not just purely scientific exercise of what’s in the air, but what it really means for people in their everyday life,” he said.