Bristol Tennessee Transit rides free Thursday

Bus rides on the Bristol Tennessee Transit System will be free all day Thursday as part of the city’s Transit Appreciation Day.

The event will be held at Downtown Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and is intended to recognize the city’s transit drivers and passengers while encouraging the community to use the transit system. There will be free food, door prizes and live music.

This will be the 15th Transit Day event hosted by the city and is the first one since 2019. The Bristol Tennessee Transit System began operating in the early 1980s, according to Jon Luttrell, the city’s director of community relations, who said that the city’s number of transit riders has declined annually since the pandemic.

“Prior to the pandemic, Bristol, Tennessee Transit served nearly 57,000 passengers in 2019,” Luttrell said. “Like most public transit systems throughout the country, the COVID-19 pandemic had a dramatic effect on ridership, with that number dropping just below 40,000 passengers in 2020. The downward trend leveled off slightly in 2021 with the system providing nearly 31,000 trips to passengers.”

Bristol Tennessee Transit offers three fixed routes throughout the city on weekdays from 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Routes begin and end at the Downtown Center transit station with departures scheduled for a quarter past the hour. The city also offers paratransit and job access transportation services as well, Luttrell said.

Bristol Virginia Transit offers three fixed bus routes that also depart from Downtown Center at 804 State Street.

For more, visit www.bristoltn.org/transit.