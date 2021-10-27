Bristol Tennessee to conduct health assessment of landfill

Officials in Bristol, Virginia say they are following the advice of experts, installing a series of new gas wells and a gas collection system plus pumps to eliminate water as steps to address the odor complaints.

During the called meeting, Bristol Tennessee City Attorney Danielle Smith updated the council on the assessment.

“The independent health assessment the council has asked for is underway,” Smith said. “We’ve reached the point where we have a plan to take samples at the landfill itself. Counsel has had a discussion with the Bristol Virginia city attorney and we have an agreement from the Bristol Virginia city attorney to allow us to go on site and take those samples.”

Bristol Virginia City Manager/City Attorney Randy Eads confirmed they would be allowed onto the landfill site.

Smith said the samples “will go a long way toward helping our outside experts put together an independent health assessment. Our hope is that health assessment will help to alleviate the concerns the citizens of Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. At this point, staff recommends we defer any action by council on this issue until we get the results of those samples.”

After the meeting, Mayor Mahlon Luttrell said the assessment is important.