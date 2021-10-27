Bristol Tennessee to conduct health assessment of landfill

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council agreed Tuesday to secure an analysis of the sources of potential odors from the embattled Bristol, Virginia landfill before considering any future action.
Council held a called meeting regarding the landfill across the state line, which has been the subject of widespread public concern on both sides of town due to offensive odors.
“We heard from our legal counsel. The city is in the process of conducting a third-party assessment of the public health impacts of the Bristol, Virginia landfill,” City Manager Bill Sorah said after the 10-minute called meeting. “City Council is deferring any action until the results of that third-party public health assessment are known.”
Sorah said preliminary results are expected in two to four weeks.
That meeting followed a two-hour closed door session in which council conferred with its outside counsel from the Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP law firm.
The Environmental Protection Agency is currently monitoring air quality in areas where odor complaints are the greatest, and it is expected to wrap up its on-site work this week. The federal agency performed six weeks of monitoring in June and July, revealing hydrogen sulfide, ammonia and volatile organic compounds, but none above thresholds that would trigger federal action.
Officials in Bristol, Virginia say they are following the advice of experts, installing a series of new gas wells and a gas collection system plus pumps to eliminate water as steps to address the odor complaints.
During the called meeting, Bristol Tennessee City Attorney Danielle Smith updated the council on the assessment.
“The independent health assessment the council has asked for is underway,” Smith said. “We’ve reached the point where we have a plan to take samples at the landfill itself. Counsel has had a discussion with the Bristol Virginia city attorney and we have an agreement from the Bristol Virginia city attorney to allow us to go on site and take those samples.”
Bristol Virginia City Manager/City Attorney Randy Eads confirmed they would be allowed onto the landfill site.
Smith said the samples “will go a long way toward helping our outside experts put together an independent health assessment. Our hope is that health assessment will help to alleviate the concerns the citizens of Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. At this point, staff recommends we defer any action by council on this issue until we get the results of those samples.”
After the meeting, Mayor Mahlon Luttrell said the assessment is important.
“We’re doing this independent health assessment to let the citizens of Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee know if there are any effects on health,” Luttrell said. “I think it’s very important. You have citizens who are very concerned about their health and well-being of the community, children, families and businesses that are very concerned about it as well. It’s very important we help ease everyone’s mind.”
If the assessment reveals a more serious problem, that could prompt other action, he said.
“Whatever the data comes back is what it’s going to be. At that time, we would assess that and see what direction we need to go,” Luttrell said. “We have heard the citizens, and we’re very concerned that they’re concerned. That’s why we want to do this and hope everything comes out to the good.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC