Bristol Tennessee School Board: School capacity must be addressed with housing

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee School Board sees school capacity as an issue that will need to be addressed if the city continues its surge in housing.

The board plans to discuss the issue with the Bristol Tennessee City Council when the School Board presents the 2022-2023 school budget Tuesday, May 24.

“The city is doing a lot right now to encourage building houses, and they’re making it possible for that to happen as much as they can,” Bristol Tennessee Director of Schools Annette Tudor said. “I think that conversation came about as a result of ‘what are we doing about preparing for schools?’ They don’t have a plan.”

Tudor highlighted that both the housing development planned at Fox Meadows and Beaver Creek Road that would, if approved by City Council, create an additional 176 family homes, and the development planned near the Bristol Motor Speedway would be serviced by Avoca Elementary, which is already at capacity.

“Avoca for us is at capacity. There’s no room for growth there at all,” Tudor said.

For their part, Cherith Young, the Bristol, Tennessee planning services manager, said that the city provides the School Board with a report of each development as they become more concrete, including all the details they need to adjust and prepare their schools for what’s coming.

“It’s important for us to share the information about what developers are considering so that they have an idea of what could be coming,” Young said.