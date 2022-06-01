 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bristol, Tennessee police, fire departments utilize Tennessee High for large-scale training exercise

Training exercise

Bristol Tennessee Police Officer John Kistner (left) and Tennessee High Resource Officer Sherman Eury deliver the necessary equipment for the Bristol Tennessee Police Department’s training exercises Wednesday at Tennessee High School.

 Joaquin Mancera

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD), alongside the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department (BTFD) and other area agencies, held training exercises at Tennessee High School on Wednesday to prepare for future potential emergency situations.

BTPD Capt. Brian Hess, who was in charge of the training exercise, explained Tennessee High is an ideal building for officers to take part in the advanced training exercises.

“This gives us an opportunity to do some training in a large setting like this with the fire department, maybe an agency or two, in case something would happen, not necessarily in a school, but in a building this big,” Hess said. “This allows us to get some training in while school is not in session.”

As part of the training exercises, Hess highlighted that clearing a building as big and as complex as Tennessee High would, if done properly, take an hour or two.

“This school is a maze. To clear a building like this, you’re talking every bit of an hour, if not longer, to clear every part of this building. So it would take some time, especially going slow like you’re supposed to go,” Hess said. “These guys are going to be taking their time. They’re going to be clearing room to room, area to area.”

He emphasized that the BTPD tries to set up one big training exercise every month to keep their officers prepared for any large-scale situation, where a mistake could be costly.

“We train like this every month, but it’s not the same thing every month. We have different training topics that we’ll do throughout the year. But we do try to do a large building at least once a year as a refresher,” Hess said. “You don’t want to get here and forget the tactics on how to do this safely because there’s a right way and there’s a wrong way, and you don’t want to do it the wrong way.”

Hess pointed to the recent shooting at Uvalde, Texas, as an example of why they need to be prepared.

“If something like that happens, we have to go in. We have to stop the threat. That’s our main job is to go in and stop the threat. We can’t wait around. We have to go in and do that,” he said.

The BTPD planned to be at Tennessee High School until around 10 p.m. running multiple scenarios.

