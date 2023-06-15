BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol Tennessee City Schools program is filling a gap with some filling meals.

Through its Summer Free Meals program, which kicked off on May 30, the system is trying to meet the nutritional needs of students during their break.

“We have approximately 50% of our students that are suffering from hunger or food insecurity, and we want to make sure that we fill the gap for them in the summer while they’re not in school,” said Jennifer Burleson, who is the school nutrition director for the school system.

Meals are free for any child under the age of 18.

Burleson said the system takes more than one route to meet students’ need.

“We have the food truck that goes to all the locations in the community,” Burleson said. “We have an open site at Fairmount Elementary School every day for breakfast and lunch, and we also have multiple sites throughout the community and some housing areas where folks can access lunches.”

Bristol Tennessee City Schools is serving around 900 meals a day through the Summer Free Meals Program, which has been funded via the USDA National School Lunch Program over the past seven years.

The program will run weekdays until July 14.

The Munch Box stops at several locations during the day, including Sage Meadows Apartments at 11 a.m.; Volunteer Village at 11:45 a.m.; Mountain Valley Apartments at 12:15 p.m.; Bristol Heights Mobile Home Park Office at 1 p.m.; and Brookside Mobile Home Park at 1:45 p.m.

The Fairmount Elementary School breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.