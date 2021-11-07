Bristol, Tennessee council to hold meeting on landfill

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council plans to host a public meeting once it receives an assessment of tests being conducted at the Bristol Virginia landfill, which for months has drawn odor complaints from residents of both Bristol cities.
City leaders announced last month that they received permission to visit the landfill and collect samples to try and assess whether there’s a public health threat from odors or other emissions.
“Once the results of those samples are available and assessed, the City will hold a public meeting with Dr. Laura Green, an independent toxicologist. Dr. Green will share the findings of the public health assessment and address questions that community members may have,” according to a city statement on social media.
Information about the meeting will be posted on the city website along with answers to a series of frequently asked questions, the post states.
Additionally, city leaders are looking at ways to assist residents, according to the statement.
“City Council is evaluating a number of measures to provide direct relief to individuals impacted by landfill gas odors,” according to the statement. “The city can already assist homeowners who meet eligibility criteria, including federal income limits, with HVAC system upgrades through the city’s existing Community Development Block Grant emergency repair program.
“Further, the city is working with the state to vet a grant initiative to provide similar assistance to individuals not otherwise eligible for the CDBG program and is exploring expanding grant-making efforts through community partners that could assist with the purchase of individual air purification units.”
Details of those programs will also be posted to the city’s website once finalized along with application information.
Bristol, Virginia officials have, thus far, declined public requests for similar assistance, saying such actions could be used in litigation against the city.
“It is this [Bristol Tennessee] council’s firm desire to explore every option within our power to provide relief to our residents, and to fully understand the scope of the landfill’s impacts on our public health. City Council is committed to continuing to work to resolve this situation, and looks forward to receiving Dr. Green’s public health assessment,” the post states.
