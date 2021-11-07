Bristol, Tennessee council to hold meeting on landfill

More Information » Visit bristoltn.org/BristolVAlandfill

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council plans to host a public meeting once it receives an assessment of tests being conducted at the Bristol Virginia landfill, which for months has drawn odor complaints from residents of both Bristol cities.

City leaders announced last month that they received permission to visit the landfill and collect samples to try and assess whether there’s a public health threat from odors or other emissions.

“Once the results of those samples are available and assessed, the City will hold a public meeting with Dr. Laura Green, an independent toxicologist. Dr. Green will share the findings of the public health assessment and address questions that community members may have,” according to a city statement on social media.

Information about the meeting will be posted on the city website along with answers to a series of frequently asked questions, the post states.

Additionally, city leaders are looking at ways to assist residents, according to the statement.