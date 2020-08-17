Bristol Tennessee City Schools to return to classrooms on Aug. 24

BRISTOL, Tenn. - On Aug. 24, elementary school students in Bristol, Tennessee will be able to return to classrooms full time, while students in middle school and high school will be allowed to return to classrooms for two days per week.

At its Monday night general meeting the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education voted to approve allowing students to return to classrooms next week and allow this arrangement to continue until further notice. Students in Pre-K through grade 6, whose parents chose to allow in person learning will be able to attend classes in person Monday through Friday.

Students in grades 7 through grade 12 will be allowed to return to classrooms on a hybrid schedule with two days of in person learning and three days of online learning. Middle and high school students with names between the letters A and L will have in person classes on Monday and Tuesday, students with names between M and Z will have in person classes on Wednesday and Thursday. Fridays will be online only.

Annette Tudor, Bristol, Tennessee director of schools, said that parents who had chosen to allow their children to attend school in person will be able to contact the school and change their decision to online only and vice versa. She said a lot has changed since they sent out surveys to parents several weeks ago.

When the board approved allowing kids to return to school on Aug. 24 it also approved the school districts guidelines for in person and online learning. The board also gave Tudor and school administration permission and authority to make changes to and adjustments to in person and online learning protocols as needed.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.