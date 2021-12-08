Bristol Tennessee City Council votes to initiate lawsuit over landfill

BRISTOL, Tenn. — With the stench from Bristol, Virginia’s landfill wafting outside the Slater Community Center Tuesday night, Bristol Tennessee City Council voted to take the first step toward filing a lawsuit against its sister city.
In a unanimous vote, council approved a resolution authorizing its outside counsel, Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, to commence legal action against Bristol, Virginia related to compliance issues with its landfill. A notice of intent to sue will be served on Bristol, Virginia officials.
The action comes after months of rising tensions between the two cities over the odors that are affecting residents of both Bristols, with some complaining of headaches, nosebleeds, an inability to sleep and other negative health effects from the odor.
Bristol, Virginia officials are close to completing months of work at the quarry landfill that they hope will result in a serious reduction in the nasty odors. So far, the city has spent or committed to spend about $2.8 million for an array of fixes.
During the meeting, Bristol Tennessee Councilman Chad Keen recounted the first call he received from a concerned citizen about the smell and was apologetic that legal action has to be taken.
“I got the first call about this back during the holidays last year. A good friend of mine who lives on Taylor Street … he said he just couldn’t believe the smells,” Keen said. “I don’t think there is anyone here who wants to take legal action, but sometimes you’ve gotta do what you gotta do.”
The Rev. Sam Weddington, senior pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, Tennessee, thanked council members for standing up for their residents.
“Over the past five months, I have watched each of you evolve and respond to this ongoing crisis in a way that transcended any expectation I had on any of you, or what we could do as a city. By your actions, I know that you love our city and those who call it home.”
Council voted in October to hire the law firm over the landfill issue. It was advised that to pursue legal action related to the landfill under the Clean Air Act, a notice of intent to sue must be served on Bristol, Virginia at least 60 days before a suit is filed. That means Bristol, Tennessee officials now have a 60-day window during which they can either seek to negotiate or reach a settlement in a non-judicial setting.
The notice does not obligate the city to pursue legal action, but “simply serves to protect the city’s interests and preserve its legal rights. If Bristol, Tennessee does pursue legal action, it would be aimed at resolving the continuing issues posed by the Bristol, Virginia landfill for the benefit of the city as a whole. The city is unable to seek damages on behalf of individual residents,” the city said in a news release issued after the meeting.
Lynn Dougherty said council members should be proud of the action they’re taking.
“I’ve heard comments from councilmen tonight, almost apologetic for an attack that’s been waged by the city of Bristol, Virginia,” Dougherty said. “Your decision to move forward with legal action needs no apology. Our families are at risk. Our homes are at risk.”
During council comments at the end of the meeting, Vice Mayor Vince Turner said he is not apologizing.
“I’m not sorry because we have been put in this position by Bristol, Virginia. … They have proven time and time again that they have to be forced into making the right decision. So I’m not sorry about this. I’m sorry about what is going on in our community and what’s happening to our citizens.”