Bristol Tennessee City Council votes to initiate lawsuit over landfill

BRISTOL, Tenn. — With the stench from Bristol, Virginia’s landfill wafting outside the Slater Community Center Tuesday night, Bristol Tennessee City Council voted to take the first step toward filing a lawsuit against its sister city.

In a unanimous vote, council approved a resolution authorizing its outside counsel, Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, to commence legal action against Bristol, Virginia related to compliance issues with its landfill. A notice of intent to sue will be served on Bristol, Virginia officials.

The action comes after months of rising tensions between the two cities over the odors that are affecting residents of both Bristols, with some complaining of headaches, nosebleeds, an inability to sleep and other negative health effects from the odor.

Bristol, Virginia officials are close to completing months of work at the quarry landfill that they hope will result in a serious reduction in the nasty odors. So far, the city has spent or committed to spend about $2.8 million for an array of fixes.

During the meeting, Bristol Tennessee Councilman Chad Keen recounted the first call he received from a concerned citizen about the smell and was apologetic that legal action has to be taken.